Taking a Paid ‘Sex Break’ From Work Could Soon Be a Real Option

(Photo: Pexels)

For some lucky Swedish employees, a daily hour-long sex break might become the norm in the workplace.

Swedes are already allowed an hour-long exercise break in the middle of the day, and one politician is proposing to use that break for sex.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There are studies that show sex is healthy,” Per-Erik Muskos, a 42-year-old city councillor of Övertornea, told the AFP news agency. “It’s about having better relationships,” he said.

MORE: New Semi-Disturbing Facts About Sex You Can’t Un-Know

Not only can sex improve your relationship with your partner, but it can also go a long way in keeping you healthy. Orgasms are good for you, sex improves your immune system, you sleep better, and it can even count as a workout (hello, racing heartbeat!).

Muskos also says that his proposed sex break regulation would help increase Sweden’s currently reduced population rate.

“This means that childbirth should be encouraged,” he wrote in his proposal. “When sex is also an excellent form of exercise with documented positive effects on well-being, the municipality should kill two birds with one stone and encourage employees to use their fitness hour to go home and have sex with their partner.”

Related:

6 Things You Should Always Do After Sex

Channing Tatum Gets Candid About Sex Life With Wife Jenna Dewan Tatum

This Is How Long Sex Usually Lasts, in Case You Were Wondering

Here’s How to Tell If You Have a ‘Normal’ Sex Drive