New Semi-Disturbing Facts About Sex You Can’t Un-Know

As Women’s Health puts it: another day, another sex study. This year, relationship habits and odd facets of intercourse were the focus of many researchers, and we aren’t sure whether to be in awe or cringe at their findings.

But now that we’re a year older and wiser, let’s recap the sex facts that made the news in 2016—including ones we wish we could unlearn.

1. It takes work to have a happy sex life.

Researchers from the University of Toronto surveyed 1,900 people and found that couples that believe that a great sex life takes work are more likely to have steamy sex than people who think it just happens when you’re in love with each other. In other news, the sky is blue.

2. TV can mess with your man’s swimmers.

A study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology discovered that watching too much TV can negatively impact a guy’s sperm count. Worth noting: Guys who watched five hours of TV or more per day were the most impacted. So your guy has to have a serious coach potato habit to qualify.

3. Your genes dictate when you lose your virginity.

In bizarre research, a study published in the journal Nature Genetics found that people with the gene variation CADM2 were more likely to have sex earlier in life, while those with a different gene variation were more likely to swipe their V-cards later. Thanks, mom and dad.

4. More than half of people don’t have sex on their wedding night.

You might assume you’re going to get some serious booty on your wedding night, but a survey from the lingerie brand Bluebella says only 48 percent of couples do the nasty after saying “I do.”

5. Young women aren’t using condoms.

A small study published in the Journal of Sex Research found that only two out of 24 young women said that it was important to them to use condoms consistently—and even those women didn’t use condoms each time they had sex. Seriously? Wrap it up. It’s the most effective way to lower your risk of contracting STIs, other than abstinence—and really, do you want to go there?

6. Female Viagra doesn’t really work.

Women were understandably stoked when Addyi, a.k.a. female Viagra, got FDA approval, but a review of eight clinical trials published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that the drug only caused women to have .5 more satisfying sexual encounters a month. They also had more dizziness, nausea, and fatigue, which aren’t exactly known to get you in the mood.

7. Women give way more oral than guys.

In just-plain-wrong news, women are twice as likely as guys to have given oral than men, according to a study of 900 Canadian undergrads published in the Canadian Journal of Human Sexuality. Yeah… not OK.

