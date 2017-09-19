Miley Cyrus Reportedly Experimenting With an Ancient Sex Practice

Miley Cyrus may have made headlines for some pretty out-there antics, but deep down, she’s just like the rest of us. In an effort to spice up her sex life, Cyrus has reportedly been practicing “tantric sex” with fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

OK, so maybe we don’t all practice tantric sex with our significant other, but we’re certainly always looking for ways to take sex to the next level.

Tantric sex is an ancient Hindu practice that dates back over 5,000 years. If you recall correctly, the Hindu faith is responsible for many liberating sex positions (thanks, Kama Sutra), so it makes sense that tantric sex stems from the practice as well. It involves the “weaving and expansion of energy” and encourages higher intimacy levels during sex — as well as better orgasms. How could you say no to that?

It encourages lovers to focus less on the ritual of sex and to let go of any taboo or shame associated with it — just simply enjoy sex as a liberating experience.

As for Cyrus, she’s reportedly experimenting in tantric sex for the same reason anybody else would — to keep things steamy in the bedroom.

“She works had to keep their sex life hot, she doesn’t want it to ever get stale” a source told NW Magazine. “Lately, she’s been studying tantric sex and trying to talk Liam into learning it with her.”

Cyrus recently told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show that sex with Hemsworth was like “a commuter trip on a Concorde jet” — so it sounds like tantric sex might be just what the couple needs.

But if you’re not feeling 100 percent confident in trying out tantric sex, there are other less intimidating ways to spice up your sex life. Try a fun new position, have a quickie or switch up your locale.

Or if you’re feeling bold and ready to give tantric sex a go, try this beginner’s guide to introducing it to your sex life.

