How Do Your Masturbation Habits Stack up to Everyone Else’s?

Whether you're in love with a partner or you're a satisfied single, know this: everybody masturbates. Sometimes the mood hits when you're home alone, don't feel like involving anyone else, or just need a quick 'O' to get you through the day. (No shame, we've all been there.) Before you hit the bed for your next solo sesh, aren't you curious how your happy habits stack up to other adults? A new survey by Lovehoney, one of the world's biggest global sex toy retailers, logged the responses of more than 4,500 people to reveal what's most popular when it comes to flicking and tugging. Keep reading to see how you stack up.

How often do you touch yourself? If you're an active self-loving lady, no need to blush! 51 percent of females said they masturbate regularly, even when in a relationship. Fifty-nine percent of males admitted to the same. But if you or your SO think touching yourself means you aren't sexually satisfied in your relationship, get a load of this: 34 percent of women and 20 percent of men say masturbation actually enhances their sex life with a partner! "Masturbation is good for you – it cheers most of us up and it can enhance the sex you enjoy in a relationship," says Richard Longhurst, Lovehoney co-owner. "There are also lots of health benefits such as the relief of stress." (Photo: Cosmopolitan) Though they may tout the same grand finale, sex and masturbation may be more different than alike. You can't tell your partner what feels best without discovering it yourself. And until you have a deep connection and understanding of your own body, it's difficult to open up to a partner in a similar way. This may be why more sex toys are leaning toward crystals and natural materials and marketing the tools' healing properties over sexual fulfillment. Once you have that down, then you can explore new heights with your guy. Master girl-on-top, perhaps? prevnext