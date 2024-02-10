Passenger Dies After Blood Erupted From Mouth, Nose Mid-Flight

A passenger on a Lufthansa flight from Thailand to Germany died after "liters of blood" poured out of his nose and mouth and onto the surrounding area of the plane. The 63-year-old was reportedly unwell when he got on the flight, just before midnight local time. He complained of suffering from cold sweats and had difficulty breathing.

According to The Mirror, staff tried to help the main and offered him chamomile tea. But as soon as they tried to give him the tea, blood started to pour out of his mouth like a horror movie. If you've read The Hot Zone, it'll give you flashbacks to Marburg and becoming a "virus bomb."

"It was absolute horror, everyone was screaming. They gave him a little chamomile tea, but he already spit blood into the bag that his wife held out to him," passenger Martin Missfelder said as other passengers screamed in shock.

According to The Mirror, the man's wife claimed his symptoms were due to the couple rushing to catch their flight before it left the airport. But Karen Missfelder, wife to Martin, is a nursing specialist from the University Hospital in Zurich. She told Swiss German newspaper, Blick, that she could tell the man's condition was far more serious than just a slight bug, but she also stressed that a doctor would need to make the determination.

"I should have intervened, but I saw that a doctor was looking after him, so I didn't want to get involved. The man looked so bad, I don't understand why the captain took off," she added.

Alaska Airlines Offers 'Inadequate' $1,500 to Passengers of Flight Where Door Blew Outhttps://t.co/3ZIp0FqFy0 — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) January 13, 2024

Lufthansa released a statement addressing the situation, while the pilot and flight staff announced the situation to passengers and moved his body to the galley. "Although immediate and comprehensive first aid measures were taken by the crew and a doctor on board, the passenger died during the flight," the statement reads. "Our thoughts are with the relatives of the deceased passenger. We also regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers of this flight."

No other details have been shared yet. The man has also not been identified by the press.