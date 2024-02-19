'Good Morning America' Anchor Admits He Fell in Love With Co-Worker While Still Married

This is quite the admission by the former anchor.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are happily together now in the wake of their firing from GMA and the launch of their current podcast together. According to Page Six, Holmes made a big confession with Robach in their latest episode.

Robach asked Holmes when he realized he was in love with her, at first joking that it was "from birth" before admitting that it was in spring 2022. The timing might be a bit questionable for some fans.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Argue on Podcast: 'You And I Aren't OK Right Now'https://t.co/fllQuM1ZZg — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) January 24, 2024

"[I had] been in love with you in this way when I knew that, and I'm thinking about it in my mind, like when did I know I'm in trouble, like uh-oh, this needs to be addressed. I can't pinpoint," Holmes said. "Post pandemic, 2020? When was that? Damn, girl."

Holmes finally lands on "early 2022," but is quick to say that he didn't act on anything until "much later."

"When I thought there was an issue – for me – was 2022, going into spring, certainly summer, but spring of 2022 is when I'd say," Holmes noted. This was also around the time when their romance went public after a report in the tabloids.

Both had reportedly been having an affair for months despite both being married. Robach was married to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue, while Holmes was wed to Marilee Fiebig.

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers – being outed as cheating on our spouses – and it wasn't the case," Holmes said in the debut of their podcast. "We both at that point were in divorce proceedings."

Since then, Shue and Fiebig are now an item themselves and have grown together beyond their shared relationship's ending. "They're not heartbroken and sad," a source told Page Six. "Everyone has moved on."