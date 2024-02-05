Couple Born on Same Day, Same Hospital Get Married

A couple who stumbled upon a massive connection to each other after matching on a dating app. As CBS News details, Joshua and Elizabeth Colbert had matched on Hinge and started to feel each other out, asking questions like "where did you grow up?," "what's your mother's maiden name?," and "what's your first pet?" Normal stuff.

As the outlet details, things soon took many turns as the answers started to get too close to home. Literally. "She asked where I had grown up and I said I grew up in Andover and went to Northside Christian School," Joshua Colbert said. "And she's like, 'No kidding, I went there too in kindergarten.' And then we put it together we graduated [1995] so we're like, 'Maybe we were in the same kindergarten class.'"

"We did actually find our old kindergarten graduation video, so we're both in there," Elizabeth Colbert added.

They dug up past photos and videos, confirming they did share that past connection. But the wheel of fate wasn't finished with this couple. As Elizabeth details, they were both born on Sept. 13, 1988, both at the same hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Even stranger, they were both born on the very same day and only six hours apart.

But they never crossed paths again until they matched on Hinge. "We believe it was God," Joshua Colbert said. "In spite of the fact we could have had all these similarities but been complete polar opposites. And that's not the case at all. So, I feel like it was just the perfect match. And yeah, I think it was divine for sure."

Both had been married prior to their connection and claimed they were in a "dark place." But then they found a light at the end of the tunnel. "It is when you are down and you are in that vulnerable state and something happens and the course of your life has changed forever," Elizabeth Colbert said.

They are now married. tying the knot only months after reconnecting on the dating app. Check out the full story over on CBS News to see how their marriage is going.