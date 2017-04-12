Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Secret to Keeping the Spark Alive With Channing Is So Perfect

(Photo: Yu Tsai / Redbook)

Jenna Dewan Tatum has a self-proclaimed "fairy side and an edgy side." And while we love her cutesy beauty hacks and style tips, we go crazy when "edgy Jenna" gives us a glimpse into her active love life with husband Channing Tatum.

Jenna opened up for the May issue of Redbook, noting that sexual chemistry is still strong with her co-star-turned-husband. "We are not sex schedulers — not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two," she jokes.

Though most long-term couples note being busy as an excuse for keeping intimacy to a minimum, she says it's their secret to keeping the spark alive. "There's a beauty in being two busy people because we get a lot of time to miss each other," Jenna says. "To continue to miss someone after so many years is kind of a blessing in disguise."

But that doesn't mean the Step Up alum isn't spicing things up in their relationship; she just isn't doing it for her hubby — it's for her!

"I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves. People always ask, "Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?" I hate that question. I'm like, 'No. Why is it for your man?' I do things to keep it fresh for myself. The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily. It's for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it's good for you." You go, Jenna!

Communication has proven to be the Tatums' biggest challenge as a couple, but in their 12 years together, the conversation style has definitely shifted. "You change when you're together from 25 to 35. I think maybe in my early 20s, I might have tiptoed around issues or didn't want to make too many waves," she said. But not anymore!

"Now it's like, 'This is how I'm feeling.' You have to be okay with the other person becoming defensive, to let them be emotional and accept that it won't be okay for a while."

Jenna's comments might sound a bit blunt — brutal, even — but Channing is just as open about their relationship. Whether he's sharing his wife's nude nap snap on Instagram or getting equally candid about their sex life, this dancer/actor is always keeping it real.

He even spoke similarly about their communication work and how it affects their time between the sheets (read: no "hate sex" allowed). "For us, we don't have sex [to get us] back into our happiness," Tatum said to Cosmopolitan. "Actually, that's how we know there's something that we haven't talked about. We have to sort of solve whatever is in between us energetically before we can really, I guess, 'get down.'"

And we're left with one thought: #relationshipgoals.

