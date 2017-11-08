This Is the Best Way for Women to Reach Orgasm

If you view the female orgasm as a rare, mysterious character that eludes your every touch, you could be way over-thinking it.

A study published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy surveyed over 1,000 women about arousal, sexual pleasure and orgasms and found that vaginal intercourse alone doesn’t do as much as you think it does for her.

In fact, only 18 percent of the women surveyed said that they can reach an orgasm from vaginal penetration. Sadly, standard p in v sex just doesn’t do the trick. (Which makes sense if you’re wondering why she’s not always so keen on getting down and dirty as you are.) So what can you do to help take your girl all the way? Focus on her clitoris.

The study found that 37 percent of the women surveyed need clitoral stimulation to orgasm — so in order to give her the best sex of her life, you need to focus on the clit.

Even for the women who said they don’t need clitoral stimulation to have an orgasm, 36 percent of them said paying attention to the clit makes their orgasms feel better during sex.

So now you know you need to give her clitoris some love — but easier said than done, right? Check out some of these ways to get the job done.

Go up and down

When it comes to a go-to move for making her clit happy, you’ll do well with an up-and-down motion. In fact, 63 percent of respondents said it works for them. Whether that means you explore up and down with your tongue or you’re using your fingers during penetration, remember that when in doubt, go up and down.

Use circular motions

Slightly less women said that circular motions on their clits take them to O-town, but 51 percent isn’t a bad figure at all. Trace your tongue in circular motions over her clitoris during oral sex or use your fingers in a circle.

Watch her reaction

While you’re trying out the up-and-down and circular motions, watch her reaction. If she enjoys certain movements more than others, combine them for an all-in-one power pattern — or just ask her what she likes down there. Seventy-five percent of the women who achieve orgasm from clitoral stimulation said that they have their own pattern that works for them. So while you may spend hours trying to crack the code, you could just ask your partner what works for her.

Do what works

Once you do finally figure out what she likes, stick to it. It’s a classic; it won’t go out of style and she won’t tire of it. If it makes her feel good, it makes her feel good. In fact, many women enjoy just one style of clitoral stimulation (41 percent of survey respondents) — so figure out what hers is and stick to it.

Stick around

If your girl is saying “don’t stop,” that literally means do. not. stop. until the job is done. Even if you’re just trying to ramp up the intensity of her orgasm by moving faster or applying more pressure, stick to what you know is working. There are few things that can take a girl out of the mood faster than a disappointing (and frankly, annoying) change of pace.

Just keep doing what you’re doing and pretty soon she’ll be seeing fireworks — all thanks to you.

Take your time

To make your partner’s time in between the sheets even more fun, take your time. Jumping the gun and going straight for penetration might seem like the right idea, but over 50 percent of the women surveyed said they like to take their time during sex, and two-thirds enjoy delaying the orgasm.

The takeaway there is that the more time you spend building the anticipation and helping your girl get into the mood, the better her orgasm is going to be.

