This Is How Long Sex Lasts for Most Couples

Worried that you don’t stack up in the sack? If your time in between the sheets doesn’t last as long as you think it should, you’re not alone.

According to data collected by Lovely, a sex toy and tracking app for couples, most of us aren’t even lasting 15 minutes in bed.

Lovely collected data from 432 couples and over 2,000 sexual encounters and calculated that sex typically lasts only 12 minutes for the average couple.

The survey looked only at favorite sex positions and how long sex lasted on average, so it’s hard to tell why exactly, but it also organized the data by state. So we can see that Maine might be the most sexually satisfied state (19 impressive minutes in the sack), and that Michigan and Washington could be the most frustrated states (only 7 minutes on average).

Still, even the fiesty folks in Maine who are lasting almost 20 minutes might not be as sexually happy as you think. After all, according to a study from the Archives of Sexual Behavior, straight women tend to have fewer orgasms if sex lasts less than 30 minutes. Plus, things like oral stimulation and foreplay can make or break the female orgasm. But because Lovely didn’t account for those precious factors, we don’t know how satisfied the fairer sex left after their 12 (or seven, or 19) minutes in heaven.

By adding foreplay to your sex life, not only are you adding time to your lovemaking sesh, but you’re also building anticipation and increasing her chances of having an orgasm. (Don’t think your girl is faking her orgasm? Think again.) Check out these other ways to make sex last longer if you’re looking to take your sex game above the national average.

