Here’s Everything in Netflix’s ‘Steamy’ Section

While most subscribers are fully aware that Netflix has a robust library with thousands of movies and shows, it's likely that many of the company's customers don't know that the streaming service has a massive selection of "steamy" material.

In order to categorize the enormous library of films and series, Netflix created more than 76,000 weirdly specific subgenres. For example, the company has "micro-genres" called "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life," all the way to "Emotion Fight-the-System Documentaries." The company has applied this same filtering system down to its more NSFW content as well.

By Decider.com's count, Netflix has 61 different micro-genres that involve the word "steamy." For subscribers looking to heat things up, you can begin by taking a broad approach and looking at the entire "steamy" section, or you can narrow down your search by sub-genre such as or "Steamy Action & Adventure" or "Steamy Comedies." Also, for those who want a more tasteful feature, Netflix offers genres such as "Critically-Acclaimed Steamy Crime Movies" and "Critically-Acclaimed Steamy Independent Movies."

Check out the full list of "steamy" Netflix genre options below. However, keep in mind that just because Netflix has created the sub-category, it doesn't mean that there is available streaming content for a film or TV show in that particular genre at this particular time.

