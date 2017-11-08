Here’s Everything in Netflix’s ‘Steamy’ Section
While most subscribers are fully aware that Netflix has a robust library with thousands of movies and shows, it's likely that many of the company's customers don't know that the streaming service has a massive selection of "steamy" material.
In order to categorize the enormous library of films and series, Netflix created more than 76,000 weirdly specific subgenres. For example, the company has "micro-genres" called "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life," all the way to "Emotion Fight-the-System Documentaries." The company has applied this same filtering system down to its more NSFW content as well.
By Decider.com's count, Netflix has 61 different micro-genres that involve the word "steamy." For subscribers looking to heat things up, you can begin by taking a broad approach and looking at the entire "steamy" section, or you can narrow down your search by sub-genre such as or "Steamy Action & Adventure" or "Steamy Comedies." Also, for those who want a more tasteful feature, Netflix offers genres such as "Critically-Acclaimed Steamy Crime Movies" and "Critically-Acclaimed Steamy Independent Movies."
Check out the full list of "steamy" Netflix genre options below. However, keep in mind that just because Netflix has created the sub-category, it doesn't mean that there is available streaming content for a film or TV show in that particular genre at this particular time.
Netflix's "Steamy" Section
- Critically-acclaimed Steamy Crime Movies
- Critically-acclaimed Steamy Dramas
- Critically-acclaimed Steamy Foreign Dramas
- Critically-acclaimed Steamy Independent Dramas
- Critically-acclaimed Steamy Independent Movies
- Steamy Action & Adventure
- Steamy B-Horror Movies
- Steamy Biographical Dramas
- Steamy Biographical Movies
- Steamy British Dramas
- Steamy British Independent Dramas
- Steamy British Movies
- Steamy Comedies
- Steamy Coming-of-age Dramas
- Steamy Coming-of-age Movies
- Steamy Crime Movies
- Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s
- Steamy Crime Movies from the 1980s
- Steamy Cult Movies
- Steamy Dramas
- Steamy Foreign Crime Dramas
- Steamy Foreign Dramas
- Steamy Foreign Dramas from the 1960s
- Steamy Foreign Dramas from the 1970s
- Steamy Foreign Dramas from the 1980s
- Steamy Foreign Gay & Lesbian Dramas
- Steamy Foreign Horror Movies
- Steamy Foreign Horror Movies from the 1970s
- Steamy Foreign Psychological Movies
- Steamy Foreign Thrillers
- Steamy French-Language Dramas
Netflix's "Steamy" Section (Cont.)
- Steamy French-Language Gay & Lesbian Dramas
- Steamy French-Language Gay & Lesbian Movies
- Steamy Gay & Lesbian Movies from the 1980s
- Steamy German-Language Movies
- Steamy Horror Movies
- Steamy Independent Comedies
- Steamy Independent Crime Movies
- Steamy Independent Dramas
- Steamy Independent Dramas based on Books
- Steamy Independent Movies
- Steamy Independent Movies based on Books
- Steamy Independent Thrillers
- Steamy Italian Dramas
- Steamy Italian Movies
- Steamy Japanese Dramas
- Steamy Late Night Comedies
- Steamy Movies based on real life
- Steamy Mysteries
- Steamy Political Dramas
- Steamy Political Movies
- Steamy Psychological Movies
- Steamy Romantic Movies
- Steamy Satires
- Steamy Showbiz Movies
- Steamy Social & Cultural Documentaries
- Steamy Thrillers
- Steamy Thrillers from the 1980s
- Steamy Vampire Movies
- Visually-striking Steamy Movies
Netflix frequently adds new content to keep its customers happy and to encourage more binge-watching sessions. In addition to the slew of "steamy" movies, the company recently announced all of the new shows and films that are available for streaming in June.
Check out the new titles on Netflix in June below.
Here's What's Available On Netflix This Month
Avail. 6/1/17
1 Night (2016)
13 Going on 30 (2004)
Amor.com (Love.com)
Arrow: Season 5 (2016)
Burlesque (2017)
Catfight (2016)
Catwoman (2004)
Chingo Bling: They Can't Deport Us All
Days of Grace (2011)
Devil's Bride (2016)
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Intersection: Season 2 (2016)
Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)
Little Boxes (2016)
Mutant Busters: Season 2 (2016)
My Left Foot (1989)
Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3 (2015)
Playing It Cool (2014)
Rounders (1998)
Spring (Primavera) (2016)
The 100: Season 4 (2016)
The Ant Bully (2006)
The Bucket List (2007)
The Queen (2006)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Vice (2015)
West Coast Customs: Season 3 (2013)
Yarn (2016)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
Zodiac (2007)
Available On June 2 Through June 7
Avail. 6/2/17
Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016)
Flaked: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inspector Gadget: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)
Lucid Dream - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Saving Banksy (2014)
The Homecoming: Collection (2015)
Avail. 6/3/17
Acapulco La vida va (2017)
Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)
Headshot (2016)
Three (2016)
Tunnel (2016)
War on Everyone (2016)
Avail. 6/4/17
TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 3 (2016)
Avail. 6/5/17
Suite Française (2014)
Avail. 6/7/17
Disturbing the Peace (2016)
Dreamworks' Trolls (2016)prevnext
Available On June 9 Through End of Month
Avail. 6/9/17
My Only Love Song: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shimmer Lake - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Avail. 6/10/17
Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)
Daughters of the Dust (1991)
Havenhurst (2017)
Sword Master (2016)
Avail. 6/13/17
Oh, Hello On Broadway - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 6/14/17
Quantico: Season 2 (2016)
This article was originally published by our partners at popculture.com.
