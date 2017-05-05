Chrissy Teigen Reveals What Really Happens When John Legend Drinks

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the cutest couples around, and back in February, they gave us another “couple goals” moment after the Grammys when Legend helped his wife take off her jewelry after the ceremony.

The pair were both a bit tipsy at the time, but Teigen still made sure to document the moment, and as it turns out, Legend is always just that cute when he drinks.

According to Teigen, Legend gets “way too cute” when he drinks, the model told Cosmpolitan at an event she hosted with Smirnoff.

“He’ll be like, ‘Let’s go in the closet!’ ” Teigen shared. “I’m like, ‘We’re home! Why do we have to go into the closet?’”

“He just gets very, very touchy and he’s like a little baby – it’s really sweet,” she added.

While on the topic, the model also dished about her hangover cure, noting that she doesn’t think such a thing actually exists.

“I think as long as you [drink] in moderation, that’s the only cure – because everything else is bulls–t,” Teigen said. “There’s no real trick, there’s no powder.”

