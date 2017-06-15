Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She’ll Never Have ‘Doggy Style’ Sex Again

(Photo: Marie Claire / Michelangelo Di Battista)

In news that might make you say “TMI,” Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her sex life with her Grammy-winning hubby John Legend. The 31-year-old model and TV personality graced July’s cover of Marie Claire and shared some pretty personal details about her body.

“John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, ‘John’s never seen my butthole.’ And John says, ‘Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time,’” she told the magazine. “I was like, ‘We are never doing it doggy style again.’”

The Sports Illustrated model also talked seriously about her struggles with postpartum depression and anxiety.

“Every step I take feels a little shaky,” she admitted. “It’s such a weird feeling that you wouldn’t know unless you have really bad anxiety… You feel like everyone is looking at you.”

Teigen reveals she was officially diagnosed with anxiety shortly after her 1-year-old daughter, Luna, was born. But in addition to anxiety, she was also diagnosed with PPD, a mood disorder the American Psychological Association states impacts one in every seven to nine mothers.

She also told Marie Claire that she’s open to expanding her family, but says she’s a bit nervous that she’d experience PPD again.

“I would definitely adopt or have foster children,” she said. “But I loved being pregnant. Maybe I should be scared [of having PPD again], but I don’t know. It couldn’t be any worse than it was — could it?”

The unfiltered Cravings author has no qualms about her unabashed honesty policy (she told the magazine that if she weren’t at the interview, she’d be “home, naked, watching TV”). Earlier this week the queen of clapbacks fired back at a Twitter user criticizing her for attending the Tony awards with Legend.

The hater wrote, “@chrissyteigen will show up to anything.”

Fortunately, Teigen is well-versed in Twitter battle.

“Yes if my partner of 10 years is nominated, I will show up with him, you witch,” she snapped back.

Yes if my partner of 10 years is nominated, I will show up with him, you witch. https://t.co/lj1FTkWkPr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 12, 2017

And all that’s just from this week! Could this girl get any more relatable?

