These 11 Celebrity Couples’ Sex Confessions Are a Mix of TMI and Sheer Perfection

(Photo: Getty / Dave Hogan / Contributor) When celebrity couples hit the ultimate #relationshipgoals status, we're interested in every nugget of knowledge they share about their life together—not excluding their life between the sheets. From hilarious confessions, weird little slips and cringe-worthy mental images, some of our favorite celebrity pairs have shared some private sex stories that can't go unmentioned. Check them all out below!

​ Crack ups. A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:00am PST Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Though Olivia Wilde can be found sharing more breastfeeding selfies than sexual advice these days, she wasn't shy about her sex life at a Glamour event in 2012. After unsolicitedly sharing, "I felt like my vagina died," upon her split with her first husband, she then shared an intimate—and semi-awkward—glimpse into her love life with now-fiance Jason Sudeikis. " We have sex like Kenyan marathon runners," she said. prevnext

​ A post shared by Sting (@theofficialsting) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:36pm PST Sting and Trudie Styler With nearly 25 years of marriage of marriage under their belts, this power couple still loves to explore tantric sex to keep the spark alive. "When we see each other, it's romance," he told Harper's Bazaar. "I don't think pedestrian sex is very interesting. There's a playfulness we have; I like the theater of sex. I like to look good. I like her to dress up. I like to dress her up." BRB, buying lingerie. prevnext

​ And to all a goodnight.... ❤ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:15pm PST Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann This couple has a knack for PDA, sharing this festive sexy snap with a little handsy action, and the public definitely took notice—especially Kim's daughter Brielle. "Goodbye" and "What the f---!" were her reactions, we recall. And it's Kim's duty as a mom to take that embarrassment and run with it! She also shared a nude snap of Kroy (see it here—but you've been warned) with the caption "My baby! Don't you wish beyotches." As expected, Brielle commented "Dude what the f— delete this bulls—." Um, #momgoals. prevnext

​ Not happy at all... ☺️ A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:23pm PST Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds It seems that baby making is on Ryan Reynold's brain literally all the time. Not only did Blake recently reveal that he blared 'Let's Get It On' in the delivery room while she was giving birth, he gets candid about the potential for more kids in the most perfect way. "I don't know. We'll see. We'll definitely have more sex," he said at the 2017 Golden Globes. "But we'll see what happens. It's not always a guarantee. I'm not a professional athlete, please." Practice makes perfect, Ryan! prevnext

​ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:04pm PST Chrissy Teigen and John Legend The model candidly shared she never felt particularly sexy or confident with her body until giving birth to daughter Luna. And we're sure that new-found femininity is coming in to play in the bedroom. But before Luna came along, Chrissy admits that she and John became sneaky members of the Mile High Club. "We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class," she told Cosmopolitan in 2014. "We were under a blanket. We weren't even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that." prevnext

​ Casual. A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Partners in crime for 23 years, Kelly let a cringe-worthy confession slip when Mark was her co-host on an episode on Live! With Kelly in February. Following 'special grownup time', "He's immediately mean to me afterwards and I don't like that," she said. "I think it's bizarre. He becomes short with me, like irritated... I'm like, 'Oh, now you're irritated? You were so loving three minutes ago!'" After the media caught wind of this mini-feud, the pair laughed it off and cleared the air. "I just wanted to set the record straight that no one can be mean after something if they are unconscious," Consuelos defended. "I sleep." prevnext

​ A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Apr 2, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban This aussie pair are never shy when it comes to talk of their love life. When asked if Keith would ever work with his wife professionally, his simple response was, "Us? We collab every night, of course!" The most bizarre of their confessions, though, is in what they tell their kids when it's time for some fun in the bedroom. "[We tell them] Mommy and Daddy need to have kissy-kissy time," Kidman told The Moms in January. You can't say they aren't being honest! prevnext

​ #monucka #urbandictionary #fiftyshadesofpink ?@jeneverhart A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:17pm PST Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson This couple is flirty, playful and totally unapologetic. From posting tongue-on-tongue date night snaps and thanking Eric for giving her "the sexiest porn star name [Jessica Johnson]," Jessica loves to share sexy glimpses of their relationship. But when Jessica was pregnant with daughter Maxwell, that's when she admitted their sex life was off the charts. "I am definitely 'feeling intimate,'" she told Ryan Seacrest. "I'm kind of unstoppable right now. The Big O is, like, the biggest O ever!" She added that Eric wasn't complaining. "He's always ready!" she admitted. prevnext