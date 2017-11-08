These 11 Celebrity Couples’ Sex Confessions Are a Mix of TMI and Sheer Perfection
When celebrity couples hit the ultimate #relationshipgoals status, we're interested in every nugget of knowledge they share about their life together—not excluding their life between the sheets.
From hilarious confessions, weird little slips and cringe-worthy mental images, some of our favorite celebrity pairs have shared some private sex stories that can't go unmentioned. Check them all out below!
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Though Olivia Wilde can be found sharing more breastfeeding selfies than sexual advice these days, she wasn't shy about her sex life at a Glamour event in 2012. After unsolicitedly sharing, "I felt like my vagina died," upon her split with her first husband, she then shared an intimate—and semi-awkward—glimpse into her love life with now-fiance Jason Sudeikis. " We have sex like Kenyan marathon runners," she said.
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker
This playful pair often share sweet and sexy #relationshipgoals snaps on Instagram, but they're equally as likely to share funny posts about each other's butts. Jessie has been known to troll Eric's butt in flirty videos and, as evidenced above, Eric isn't an innocent party. If you're hitting it, flaunt it?
Sting and Trudie Styler
With nearly 25 years of marriage of marriage under their belts, this power couple still loves to explore tantric sex to keep the spark alive. "When we see each other, it's romance," he told Harper's Bazaar. "I don't think pedestrian sex is very interesting. There's a playfulness we have; I like the theater of sex. I like to look good. I like her to dress up. I like to dress her up." BRB, buying lingerie.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann
This couple has a knack for PDA, sharing this festive sexy snap with a little handsy action, and the public definitely took notice—especially Kim's daughter Brielle. "Goodbye" and "What the f---!" were her reactions, we recall.
And it's Kim's duty as a mom to take that embarrassment and run with it! She also shared a nude snap of Kroy (see it here—but you've been warned) with the caption "My baby! Don't you wish beyotches." As expected, Brielle commented "Dude what the f— delete this bulls—." Um, #momgoals.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
It seems that baby making is on Ryan Reynold's brain literally all the time. Not only did Blake recently reveal that he blared 'Let's Get It On' in the delivery room while she was giving birth, he gets candid about the potential for more kids in the most perfect way.
"I don't know. We'll see. We'll definitely have more sex," he said at the 2017 Golden Globes. "But we'll see what happens. It's not always a guarantee. I'm not a professional athlete, please." Practice makes perfect, Ryan!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
The model candidly shared she never felt particularly sexy or confident with her body until giving birth to daughter Luna. And we're sure that new-found femininity is coming in to play in the bedroom.
But before Luna came along, Chrissy admits that she and John became sneaky members of the Mile High Club. "We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class," she told Cosmopolitan in 2014. "We were under a blanket. We weren't even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that."
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Partners in crime for 23 years, Kelly let a cringe-worthy confession slip when Mark was her co-host on an episode on Live! With Kelly in February. Following 'special grownup time', "He's immediately mean to me afterwards and I don't like that," she said. "I think it's bizarre. He becomes short with me, like irritated... I'm like, 'Oh, now you're irritated? You were so loving three minutes ago!'"
After the media caught wind of this mini-feud, the pair laughed it off and cleared the air. "I just wanted to set the record straight that no one can be mean after something if they are unconscious," Consuelos defended. "I sleep."
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
This aussie pair are never shy when it comes to talk of their love life.
When asked if Keith would ever work with his wife professionally, his simple response was, "Us? We collab every night, of course!"
The most bizarre of their confessions, though, is in what they tell their kids when it's time for some fun in the bedroom. "[We tell them] Mommy and Daddy need to have kissy-kissy time," Kidman told The Moms in January. You can't say they aren't being honest!
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
This couple is flirty, playful and totally unapologetic. From posting tongue-on-tongue date night snaps and thanking Eric for giving her "the sexiest porn star name [Jessica Johnson]," Jessica loves to share sexy glimpses of their relationship.
But when Jessica was pregnant with daughter Maxwell, that's when she admitted their sex life was off the charts. "I am definitely 'feeling intimate,'" she told Ryan Seacrest. "I'm kind of unstoppable right now. The Big O is, like, the biggest O ever!" She added that Eric wasn't complaining. "He's always ready!" she admitted.
Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum
This dancing pair is probably the most open about their relationship, especially their chemistry in the bedroom. Channing has been known to share nude naptime snaps of his gorgeous wife, and she tells all about the 'primal, earthy, sexual energy' they share.
But as much as she loves, to please her man, we LOVE that Jenna keeps it real when it comes to treating sex as mutual pleasure. "The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily," she told Redbook. "It's for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it's good for you." She also noted that they aren't sex schedulers yet, but baby #2 might change that situation.
Channing isn't shy about the details of their love life either! "We have truly all different kinds of sex," he told Cosmopolitan. "Sometimes it's like, 'You got to get this done, I got to go to work,' and that's a real thing. To me, that's us being completely open and being like, 'I don't have the energy now. You just get yours and I'm gonna go to work.' But then we have full-on, totally connected otherworldly connection sex as well."