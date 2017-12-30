8 Best Sex Toys

Sex toys are a part of most adventurous couples’ bedroom routine.

These types of gadgets are getting more advanced every year, with different shapes, mechanics and textures to bring unique experiences to users.

With all these options, it can be daunting to know where to start. However, many users have taken to Amazon’s review section to share their thoughts on their latest bedroom toys.

If you head to the site’s “Sexual Wellness” section and look into the “Adult Toys & Games” products, you can see which toys have the highest review averages.

Scroll through to see the top eight selections from the site’s catalog.

PNBB Realistic Dildo (Elephant)

Based on the average customer rating on Amazon, the elephant-style PNBB Realistic Dildo is the top selection.

This pink-colored pick is shaped like an elephant trunk, 7.67″ in length with a diameter of 1.6-1.7″.

Reviewers praise its sturdiness and “realistic” feel as its best qualities. As far as its physical qualities, its look definitely strays away from the standard sex toy fare, but it’s not too crazy to get the job done.

Intelligent 9-speed Vibration G-Spot Massager

The second listing is described as a “Repeated Charge 100% Waterproof Intelligent 9-speed Vibration G-Spot Massager.”

The forked vibrator emphasizes durability and versatility. It’s said to last through 300 repeated charges and it can be used more as more than just a sex toy.

“This wand massager is a versatile massager that helps to relax and relieve muscle tightness or soreness, which increases the blood flow speed in body,” the description reads. “It can also relieve the pain from sports injuries greatly and comfort your back, feet, shoulders and neck when feel tired”

Louviva New Handheld Massager Stick

This massage brush lasts up to 60 minutes and offers stimulation in all the desired places.

“The design is completely unique and unlike anything I have ever seen before but it is surprisingly fun,” a reviewer named Beth wrote. “The handle is small and fits perfectly in the hand The smooth top part along with the soft silicone ‘bristles’ make for a nice combination and a fun new experience. The control is on the tip of the handle and is easily accessible which makes changing frequencies/speeds fast and easy.

“There are a variety of experiences so everyone can find something they like. The unit is very quiet while in use which is a very nice feature.”

V2 Female Rabbit Massager

This curved-designed massager is said to use “advanced technology” to gives users a pleasurable experience.

It has 10 different vibration modes and boast a motor that’s supposedly “super quiet.”

Reviewers applauded its texture, feel, charge time and its discreet size.

PNBB® Realistic Dildo (Wolf)

This design comes from the makes of the elephant-trunk-inspired design that sits at the top off the rankings.

This one is 7.3″ in length, insertable to 6.1″ with a diameter of 1.6″.

It’s animal design is inspired the biology of a wolf, which may sound kind of off-putting. However, reviewers like the sturdiness and girth of the product.

SVAKOM Rechargeable Remote Control Vibrating Ring

The next toy is intended for male pleasure, but it can also give some enjoyment to a female counterpart.

“It’s a vibrating ring designed for couples with an adventurous side,” the description reads. “Not only does Winni help prolong a man’s stamina, but it also helps to stimulate (a) woman’s part.”

Another key aspect of this device is the remote control, which is used to adjust intensity.

SVAKOM SARA Mini Vibrator

This massager prides itself on its five discreet size and sound, as well as its five vibration modes: Normal, Caressing, Joyous, Passion, and Climax.

“Although the operation sound is very quiet, the vibration is powerful,” the description reads. “If you have a sound of daily life it will easily be drowned.”

Another interesting drawpoint for this device is that it’s USB rechargable.

PNBB® Heating Vibrator

This product can provide the stimulation previously described, but it also has one additional drawing point: heat.

This massager heats up to simulate human body temperature to creat a more realistic experience.

“Pretty much everything you could want in this type of product,” a reviewer named Julien wrote. “Good lasting power and it comes with a USB cable to recharge so you don’t have to worry about buying batteries. Heating function make me feel warm every use.”