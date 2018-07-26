Zach and Tori Roloff Relive Their Wedding Day With Gorgeous Photos

Tori Roloff gave Little People, Big World fans a surprising inside look at her wedding to Zach as she celebrated her third anniversary.

In celebration, Roloff posted a special Instagram Story full of wedding shots from the couple’s big day, which took place July 25, 2015.

The photos span from profession shots of the ceremony, the wedding party and even the couple looking as cute as ever.

Wedding Day

The Little People, Big World coupe said “I do,” in front of nearly 200 people at the Roloff family farm.

During the story, Roloff couldn’t help but gush over her husband.

Met on the job

Tori and Zach first met when she was working on the Roloff family farm in 2010.

“The first time I met Zach, I was working at Roloff Farms during pumpkin season as a greeter and one of our co-workers introduced us,” the TLC star said on Little People, Big World.

“[We] just started talking and she kept coming over,” Zach added on the TV show, adding he was hesitant at first to call her his girlfriend. “Her being average height, me being a dwarf, people obviously stare. Like, they think I’m her little brother. So, I was really skeptical to make sure that is she really mentally that strong to get over that.”

First Kiss

Tori was Zach’s first kiss, he revealed, with an adorable story behind it.

“She was my first kiss. It was an epic night, though. It was on the roof of the swamp fort,” Zach said in the episode. “Full moon right above us. Like, primetime. It was prime.”

Engagement

The couple made their commitment official, announcing after three years together that they were engaged, on the Roloff farm.

Pressures of Reality

Despite their touching romance, the mother-of-one told PEOPLE once she was initially intimidated by the pressures of filming the TLC show with the Roloffs.

“We’re such a unique pairing, and we have a really cool story to share, but it was terrifying,” she said. “But the show has helped me realize I shouldn’t worry about what other people think.”

A Sweet Note

Roloff shared a touching note to her husband, Zach, on Instagram to honor the special day.

“I just can’t quite comprehend how I get to live out my life next to this man. Zach you are hands down the best husband I could ever ask for,” the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram under a sweet photo of the two embracing.

“I’m so thankful for your grace and your patience. You help me be a better version of myself every single day. I love your heart and your thoughtfulness,” she continued. “You are always quick to put others before yourself and it’s something I truly believe the world needs more of.”

Becoming Parents

Almost two years after the couple tied the knot, they welcomed son Jackson, now 14 months old. Recently, the two also adopted a puppy named Murphy!

Becoming parents and building a family has clearly been important to Roloff, who wrote, “I have loved watching you become a dad and it’s made me fall more in love with you. Marriage isn’t always the easiest thing to do but I’m thankful I have the best partner in life to navigate it and make it stronger every day.”

The last three years

Roloff concluded her emotional message by thanking her husband, and looking to the future.

“I have so enjoyed these last three years and I can’t wait for many many many more happy years with you. I love you babe uh. Happy anniversary zachys! #storyofzachandtori.”

The future

The pair revealed they were ready to have another baby during the latest season finale of Little People, Big World.

The couple brought up the subject once again on June 19’s all-new episode of the TLC reality series, as they joked about having another kid while planning for Jackson’s first Christmas.

“We’ll probably be having our second kid here very soon,” Zach told the cameras, visibly shocking his wife.

Baby No. 2?

Later, and with a more serious tone, Roloff gave more specifics about her timeline for a second child.

“After Jackson, I definitely want more kids,” she said to the cameras, “But I want like six months to be independent and then I definitely want another one. And I want to get a dog first.”

Zach, however, is eager to have many more kids.

Congrats on the anniversary! Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.