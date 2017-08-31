Tori Roloff Shares Family Photos From Inside Walt Disney’s Office

TLC’s Zach and Tori Roloff couldn’t be more excited to spend some quality time at Disneyland. In fact, the Little People, Big World stars, and their adorable baby boy, Jackson Kyle, were able to visit Walt Disney’s actual office.

Over the weekend, Tori shared a gallery of snaps from Disneyland with the caption: “Wow. I can’t even explain the magic that happened today. My Disney heart is so full. We got to meet the legend @themikegabrielart and his UHMAZING daughters @kelseyflynnrodriguez and @_bridgetgabriel and they toured us around Walt Disney studios. It was a dream.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We got to stand in Walt Disney’s actual office. I have to say I almost shed a tear. Such an icon. It is an experience that will be hard to top but darn we will try and return the favor if you guys ever make your way up to Portland!! Thank you so much Mike, Kelsey, and Bridget. This is something we will be talking about for years to come!” she wrote.

Tori also added the hashtags: “#storyofzachandtori #babyjroloff #zandtpartyofthree #disneyland #caniworkheretoo?”

The pics show the happy couple shooting a smile at the camera while standing in the late icon’s office. They brought their little one along for the trip.

On Monday, Tori uploaded another group of photos from their trip.

“I promised Zachary this trip wouldn’t turn into Disney…but oops…we couldn’t resist. What a day. I definitely cried as we left my favorite place. It was such a treat to be able to son to Disneyland for the first time. It’s the first of many I’m sure, but this trip will always hold a special place in my heart!!” she captioned the post.