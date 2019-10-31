'World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt': Zak and Max Offer Update on Austin After Pennhurst Asylum Investigation (Exclusive)

Following the dramatic events of World's Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum, Austin George is reportedly doing well. His fellow investigators Zak Heino and Max Baumle spoke to PopCulture.com, confirming that Austin has done well at integrating the paranormal experience he had down in Candy Land.

Warning! Spoilers for World's Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum are ahead!

A&E's new ghost hunt special centers around five experts in the field, who spent two straight weeks in one of the most haunted places in the country. They include Heino, Baule and George, all three of whom operate on the more scientific side of paranormal studies. However, George does believe he has a touch of sensitivity to less tangible phenomena.

Arguably, the linchpin of the whole special comes when George seems to make contact with spiritual entities in Candy Land, the eerie indoor playground in one of Pennhurst's haunted buildings. A medic described his experience as a near-seizure, and George said he was changed forever.

Speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com, George's companions said that he is doing well these days. Heino — George's cousin — recalled seeing him after filming was done, and said he was doing well.

"My brother had a wedding right after, and we all connected and he actually seemed really fine," Heino said. "He's adjusted well, I think."

"It was interesting to see him express his emotions and stuff like that," Baumle added. "Because he's the kind of person that always has a spritely-like energy."

"I don't want to speak on his behalf," Heino added fairly.

The pair went on to recall how George had a uniquely laid back perspective before their time at Pennhurst.

"He's always said — and we laugh at him for saying it — he says nothing bad really ever happens to him. And we were all, 'You saying that really got yourself in a pickle here, because something happened to you,'" Baumle said.

"From our perspective, he seems like he's doing well. I think he kind of overcame what happened," Heino concluded.

World's Biggest Ghost Hunt drew a bit of a line between investigators who use scientific methods like Heino and Baumle, with their gadgets and data and irrefutable proof, and investigators more in touch with their feelings, such as Ali Horrick and Katie Burr. George was unique in the way he walked between these worlds, bringing his scientific background to bear while experimenting with his untrained sensitivities at the same time.



World's Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum aired on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on A&E.