Watch: Ill Timed Wardrobe Malfunction Nearly Ends Pair’s ‘DWTS’ Routine

Actor Frankie Muniz and pro dancer Witney Carson earned a 29/30 for their Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired Argentine Tango on this week’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, but an untimely wardrobe malfunction almost spelled disaster for the duo.

During the performance, Carson’s skirt got stuck in her heel, leaving her to dance on just one foot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I couldn’t believe it because it’s something like you can’t really help,” Carson told People after the show. “My heel got stuck in my skirt and it would just not come out and so, [Frankie] literally was dragging me along. Thank goodness he knew the steps and could keep going.”

Up Next: Jordan Fisher Earns First Perfect Score of ‘DWTS’ Season 25

Muniz added that he wasn’t sure what had happened to Carson at first.

“It was weird because all week I messed up in that spot every single time, so we got to it and I thought, Just do this last thing and we’re done! And then I felt her not be in the right spot and I thought, Did I mess up?” he said.

“I literally couldn’t step out of the skirt so I was spinning on one foot and luckily he kept going or I would have gone down for sure,” Carson added. “Thank goodness he’s a good partner.”

That face you make when your partner KILLS IT & saves you from a wardrobe malfunction 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 so proud of you @frankiemuniz4!!! Please vote you guys- we do not want to be in jeopardy again! Link in bio 💖💖💖 #TeamFranneyPack #DisneyNight dwts A post shared by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Despite the mishap, the pair ended up with the second-highest score of the night, trailing one point behind Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold’s perfect score.

Photo Credit: ABC