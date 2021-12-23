Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Joins ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting a new housewife. Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of blockbuster star Will Smith, will be joining the show in its upcoming 12th season. Zampino is joining the show as a friend to Garcelle Beauvais. Beauvais joined the cast in its 10th season, becoming the first Black housewife in the franchise’s history. Zampino will be only the second Black woman heavily featured on the show. She recently guest-hosted the daytime talk show The Real alongside Beauvais.

Zampino may be new to Bravo but she’s not new to reality television. She previously starred on VH1’s Hollywood Exes for three seasons. The show chronicled the ex-wives of Hollywood heavyweights. She starred alongside the exes of Prince, R. Kelly, Travis Barker, Jose Canseco, and Eddie Murphy. During the course of the show, she was married to former NFL star turned San Diego pastor, Terrell Fletcher. The couple split after seven years of marriage after Zampino expressed that she no longer wanted to be involved in the church as much. Their split was documented on the show. There was a spinoff of the series, Atlanta Exes, though it only lasted one season.

Zampino and Smith remain close friends and co-parents to their 29-year-old son, Trey. The former couple married in 1992 and divorced in 1995. Smith went on to marry his now-wife, fellow actress Jada Pinkett Smith. Zampino and Jada have spoken openly about their ups and downs in the early days of Jada dating Will. they’ve since successfully blended their families, often sharing holidays and vacations with one another.

During Jada’s 50th birthday celebration on her Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk, she tearfully praised Zampino, whom she affectionately calls “Ree,” for being a champion of hers and their family. “It was really a transformation for all of us. Having a blended family and getting to a place where there was ease, there was ease with it. And having complete, utter acceptance,” she explained. “Like, Ree has acceptance for me and all my nonsense. I have acceptance for her and all her nonsense. There’s a real beautiful sisterhood there.”