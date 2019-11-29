‘Will & Grace’ Star Debra Messing Calls out NBC Over Gabrielle Union’s Firing From ‘America’s Got Talent’

Debra Messing is calling out NBC amid the Gabrielle Union controversy on America’s Got Talent. The Will & Grace star, who has been a longtime talent of the network’s, took to Twitter on Thanksgiving Day to share her support of Union after reports she was fired from the reality competition for pointing out multiple instances of insensitivity during the shows 14th season.

Messing has starred on Will & Grace on NBC since 1998. The show went off the air in 2006 and returned for a reboot in 2017.

“This is disgusting behavior from a network that has been my professional home for decades,” the actress tweeted, replying to a thread from Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo on the controversy. “Yes, women become ‘difficult,’ when their insistence on a respectful and professional working environment, is ignored. Addressing a hostile work environment is inconvenient when there is a huge money making machine that is involved. It is cowardice, greed, and protection of the status quo revealed. Being ‘hands off,’ is inexcusable and reflects a laissez faire attitude toward systemic racism and sexism.”

Union broke her silence on the controversy Wednesday, thanking fans for their support as report surfaced of the drama going on behind the scenes.

“So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever [red heart emoji],” she wrote on Twitter.

While NBC and America’s Got Talent claimed Union, and fellow first-time judge Julianne Hough, had been taken out of the judges panel to keep the show fresh, reports surfaced claiming Union’s frequent callouts to the show’s “toxic” work environment had producers labeling her as “difficult” from early in production.

Union’s husband Dwayne Wade posted a lengthy message on Twitter asking for an explanation.

“‘Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t’ Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife [Gabrielle Union] is the main reason they’ve started watching [AGT] or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show,” he wrote. “So when i got the news that my wife was being fired — my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows [Gabrielle Union] or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.”

Wade continued, “As proud as I were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT — I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. So [cheers] to you [Gabrielle Union] on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking a— while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world!!”