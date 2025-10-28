Why ‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown Was Brought to Tears on New Episode

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown had a hard time saying goodbye. The TLC star recently broke down when moving out of her family home.

In the latest episode, Robyn and her husband, Kody, officially moved out of their Arizona home. The couple reflected on their time there, sharing good and bad memories, with one another and their extended family.

During a recent episode of the reality series, the Brown family could be seen paying one last visit to their Flagstaff, Ariz., home. Many scenes were shot there since the start of the series in 2010 over 20 seasons. Robyn and Kody are moving into a bigger home across town.

After one final walk through, Kody, Robyn and their five children gathered in the living room to say a prayer before walking out the doors. Robyn grew emotional during a confessional when discussing leaving the home she raised her family in. She also shared she had her own personal moment at the home to say farewell.

“I kind of did my own goodbye by myself because it’s one of the last places that we were all there as a family,” she shared, referring to the life she and Kody spent there before his split from former wives Christine, Meri and Janelle.

In his own confessional, Kody expressed regret over how things have played out with his family. He once had four wives, sharing 18 children between them all.

“I’m just shaking off the the remorse,” he said. “Just shaking it off, shaking off every Christmas, every holiday, every birthday, everything. It feels like this sort of poison in me all the time, just this loss of this,” Kody continued, before opening up about their new house.

“I’m like going, ‘No, let’s get over there,” he said about the new house. “We’re finally going to get Thanksgiving and a Christmas where I’m not poisoned by the memory of the past ruining my present.”

Speaking to his kids back in the house, he shared that he wasn’t feeling “sad” about the move, instead he said, “I’m just tired and I’m not sad, but I am kind of emotional about waving [goodbye].”