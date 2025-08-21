‘Sister Wives’ Gets Season Premiere Date

Get ready for more Sister Wives drama.

The Browns are back and “more emotionally raw than ever” in a new season of the long-running TLC show set to premiere on Sunday, Sept. 28, the network announced Thursday with the release of a new season trailer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the wake of Christine Brown, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown’s decision to leave husband Kody Brown, the family “faces major turning points.”

“Meri dips her toe into dating with an awkward but promising speed dating event, while Janelle takes steps toward a spiritual divorce after a freeing trip to New Orleans,” the network teases.

Play video

Meanwhile, Christine is “settling into married life” with new husband David Woolley, but finds herself shaken when her children start to move to North Carolina near Janelle, “sparking jealousy and hurt.”

Left with just one wife, Robyn Brown, after his multiple breakups, Kody “continues to struggle with the aftermath of his fractured family.”

“Haunted by painful memories in the home he shared with Robyn, he wants to move again and start fresh, but healing won’t come easy,” the network teases. “In an effort to make peace, Kody meets one-on-one with his ex-wives to offer long overdue apologies.”

tlc

Robyn, however, still “clings to her belief in plural marriage,” even as Kody questions its future and “entertains attention from a woman online asking to be his new wife.”

This upcoming season “dives deep into the Browns’ efforts to rebuild their lives both separately and together,” TLC promises. “From awkward first dates to emotional confrontations,” Sister Wives explores whether this once-unified family “can finally move forward without the bitterness and blame that’s defined them for so long.”

Sister Wives returns on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.