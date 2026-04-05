Why Pinky Cole Joined ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ (Exclusive)

Pinky Cole has learned to take the good with the bad. The Slutty Vegan founder is one of the new peach holders of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, debuting in the show’s 17th season this Sunday.

Just days after the trailer was released, news hit the net that Cole filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as she continues to restructure her restaurant business a year after buying it back. Having your name attached to bankruptcy isn’t the easiest thing to endure, but instead of hiding from it, she told PopCulture in an exclusive interview that addressing it head on via a platform like Bravo seemed like the right thing to do.

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“The timing couldn’t have been better,” Cole says of her joining the show. “This was right after I declared that I filed an assignment for the benefit of creditors, and to be totally transparent with you, my business is all out in the streets anyway, so I said, at this point, I’m an open book, and my testimony could really save somebody else’s life. And if I utilize a platform like this one and it’s an opportunity to connect with some other successful women who are also navigating life and business and family, I know that this could be impactful and successful.”

She says it turned out to be a great move on her end, not just for her business-wise, but also personally. “So when I decided to do the show, I think that was one of the best decisions that I’ve made, because I learned a lot about myself. I learned a lot about what it means to be a part and amongst a friend group, especially when you have somebody like me who’s been so independent for so long. I travel alone, but to be around new energy, new women and new personalities, I’m happy that I did it, and I think it’s going to be a great season 17,” she explained.Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Sunday, April 5 at 8:00 PM.