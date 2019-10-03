Why New ‘Kate Plus 8’ Special Is Getting Called Out

The Gosselins are back with a special episode of Kate Plus 8 — well, most of the Gosselins, that is. After a college special featuring 18-year-old Mady and Cara Gosselin aired on TLC, fans took to mom Kate’s Instagram to call out her failure to acknowledge that daughter Hannah and son Collin, both 15, no longer live with her amid accusations of abuse stemming from ex-husband Jon Gosselin after the expiration of his gag order.

New episodes of Kate Plus 8 haven’t aired since 2017, but Kate did make her return to TLC earlier this year for the dating show Kate Plus Date, in which Mady and Cara were assisted by a matchmaker in setting up their mom. Upon the show’s return, however, fans were unsatisfied with the lack of suitable explanation as to where Collin and Hannah were.

“Should be Kate Plus 6,” one person commented on Kate’s Instagram asking fans to tune in, adding a sarcastic shrug emoji.

Another asked, “No disrespect…but why did you acknowledge Hannah being gone but not mention Collin at all? … When you so blatantly ignore his existence it leads me and many others to believe that you would do your child harm and put him in danger in a ‘home’ just so you don’t have to be bothered to deal with him.”

During the special, Kate explained Hannah’s absence loosely, saying simply, “She’s with her dad and she was not able to come,” Kate replied. “And that’s sad. That’s the second trip here, actually, for us that she hasn’t been with us.”

She continued in a confessional, “Hannah … it was sad for us because … you know, they’re getting older, and they’re making different choices, and they’re doing different things. And she opted to stay back with her dad, actually. Which again, you know, her choice, whatever. It’s not optimal for mom, but it’s something that I support, and you know, we just, adjust and move on.”

As for Collin, she failed to address Jon’s allegations to DailyMailTV last month that the teen had been “caged” in a special needs facility by Kate for three years with minimal visits, despite being diagnosed solely with ADHD.

“She always speaks for the children,” he told the outlet of the abuse he alleged. “They say this, they want to do this – unicorns, rainbows and look, flying pigs. It’s all lies. They all have voices. I know my children have suffered abuse and I know one day they’re going to tell their own story. And sadly enough, I know what PTSD is. It’s really upsetting.”

