Why ‘KUWTK’, ‘Revenge Body’ Will Not Air This Sunday

Fans of the Kardashians will just have to keep up another way.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Revenge Body will be taking a break from their regularly scheduled seasons this Sunday due to the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The awards will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS with The Late Late Show host James Corden returning to host the event for a second year, but E!, the Kardashian’s network, is getting in on the award season excitement with its own Grammys programming.

E! Countdown to the Red Carpet begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and ends at 5:30 p.m. ET, when E! Live From the Red Carpet begins. During the actual ceremony, the channel will air the romantic comedy Couples Retreat, and then at 11 p.m. will come back for the E! After Party to discuss what went down at the music awards.

A new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will return Feb. 11.

Revenge Body, which will also return on Feb. 11, poked fun at the show’s brief hiatus on Twitter.

Imagining Sunday night without a new episode of #RevengeBody like… 🙅 pic.twitter.com/zFeGS1cTIT — Revenge Body (@RevengeBody) January 27, 2018

If you’re still itching for reality television, and aren’t a fan of the Grammys, you’re in luck.

Bravo will still be airing its reality line-up on Sunday, including a new episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta at 8 p.m. ET, new To Rome With Love at 9 p.m. ET and a re-run of Married to Medicine at 10 p.m. ET. At 11 p.m., Watch What Happens Live returns, surely with plenty of insight about the night’s biggest winners and losers.

If you are planning on watching the Grammys, there are a number of ways to tune in, even if you’re not by your TV.

Fans of the show without cable can keep up using CBS All Access. Although the streaming service costs money, first-time users can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Fans can also watch the stream on an iPad, iPhone, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, PS4 and X-Box.

Music’s biggest night will feature performances from artists across several genres, including Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Ben Platt and U2, along with newcomers Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert and Julia Michaels.

Photo credit: E!