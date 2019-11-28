Why Joy-Anna Duggar Won’t Be Celebrating Thanksgiving With Her Parents and Siblings

Joy-Anna Duggar is heading to Texas! The Counting On star took to Instagram Wednesday to share the news she and her family will be spending Thanksgiving away from the rest of the Duggar family. She shared a selfie featuring herself, her husband Austin Forsyth and their son Gideon on the road to visit his side of the family for the holiday.

“Road tripping with my favorites! [car emoji and highway emoji] Excited to spend Thanksgiving with his family in Texas!” she wrote in the caption of the sweet photo.

She also added the hashtags: “#thanksgivingtravels #texasbound #familytimeisthebesttime”

Fans of the reality television family took to the comments section to wish them well as they embarked on their travels, as well as celebrate them looking happy.

“Wishing your family a Happy Thanksgiving and safe travels!” One fan wrote.

“Have a fun trip. Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy Thanksgiving,” another user commented.

“Happy Thanksgiving !! You guys were the best couple last night on Counting on !! You both know how to work together !! That will help for years to come …” Another user commented, referencing the latest episode of Counting On, in which many of the Duggar couples participated in a marriage retreat.

The episode saw as the couples teamed up to learn more about marriage. Joy-Anna and Austin were one of the most invested couples, sharing their hopes to improve her communication skills.

“I’m hoping to learn a lot, just in every aspect of our marriage ’cause, I need a lot of work,” Joy-Anna said in a clip from the episode.

Austin also opened up and said he hopes they will learn to take their marriage off “autopilot.”

“Start actively investing into it,” he said. “You have to work at it, just like everything in life. You wanna get good at sports? It’s not just magically going to happen. I don’t think people are just magically great spouses.”

“My tendency when we’re having a conflict… is, I will just be hurtful or whatever and then I’ll clam up, I’ll give the silent treatment, which is not right. I’ve been having to work on that. I need to communicate what I’m thinking and not just be like, ‘I give up,’” Joy-Anna added later.

Counting On airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.