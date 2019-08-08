Why ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Are Shaming His Stylist

Duane “Dog” Chapman shared the woman behind his style and some fans are not afraid to insult his look. Chapman posted Traci Estrada’s card to his Instagram account and fans flooded the comment section. But internet trolls were so mean, he eventually turned off the comments.

According to InTouch, one troll wrote, “I’d be getting a refund,” while someone else said, “Why are you posting this? If she is your stylist, she’s not doing a very good job on your style.”

Another follower used some harsh words, commenting, “Hair looks bleached and dry, he cannot honestly look in the mirror and think he looks good.”

They weren’t all bad though. One fan came to his defense saying he just wouldn’t be Dog without the classic mullet.

“It’s his signature, Dog without his mullet would be a crime,” they wrote.

Someone else shared, “She does a great job! Your hair is always on point!”

Chapman recently lost his wife Beth Chapman to cancer at the end of last month. The 51-year old was put into a medically induced coma following a choking incident that stemmed from her battle with throat cancer. Chapman was the first to break the news when he took to social media sharing that his sweet wife had taken the “stairway to heaven.”

Since then, Chapman has been taking it one day at a time, learning to live life without the woman who’s stood by his side for so long.

Recently, he dodged a major scam. The reality tv star was offered a $430,000 dollars to attend a speaking engagement in Dubai, but it turned out not to be legit. He and his agent Alan Nevins received an email from the office of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan — the Deputy Prime Minister of United Arab Emirates — about the seemingly hopeful opportunity.

After a contract was sent and papers were signed, red flags flew sky high. Communication was cut down to only emails, the hotel that the alleged event was suppose to be held at had no knowledge of it, the website for the organization only accepted donations via snail mail or email, the company organizers requested Chapman’s personal bank account after claiming the money wouldn’t go through to his business account, and he was asked to make a $250,000 donation back to the organization.

Thankfully, Chapman didn’t fall for the scam because it would have robbed him of the $250,000 dollars because the money they were going to send him, would have been taken out of his account days later, forcing him to come out of pocket for the donation amount.