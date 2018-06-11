Here’s Who Wasn’t Playing in Kardashian ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Sunday’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud featured the Kardashian and West families, but there were several famous faces missing from the fun, including Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

The episode was taped back on Feb. 24. At the time, Kim Kardashian West shared live updates from the stage, and Kanye West’s cousins shared behind-the-scenes clips on social media. All these posts made it clear that Jenner was not there. Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, and Caitlyn Jenner also missed out.

Jenner’s absence could be explained by her new baby. On Feb. 1, the 20-year-old welcomed Stormi Webster, her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Jenner famously kept the pregnancy a secret, not even confirming she was expecting until after Stormi was born. She announced the happy news on Feb. 4 by returning to social media and posting an 11-minute short film about her experiences.

Around the time of the Celebrity Family Feud episode was filmed, Jenner was being criticized on social media for showing off the jet-black Ferrari she received as a “push present.” It is worth an estimated $1.4 million.

Kourtney did not participate for “undisclosed reasons,” according to Page Six. She is the mother of three young children from her relationship with Scott Disick. The couple are parents to 3-year-old Reign, 8-year-old Mason and 5-year-old Penelope.

The day before the Celebrity Family Feud episode was filmed, Kourtney posted a risque photo from her closet, posting in hot pink “superhero pants.” Just a couple of days later, Kourtney and Kardashian flew out to Japan.

Of all the Kardashian siblings, Rob is the most private. He has a 1-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, from his relationship with ex-fiance Blac Chyna. Since Rob rarely appeared on recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it is unsurprising that he skipped out.

As for Caitlyn Jenner, she has not been in contact with the Kardashian sisters ever since she claimed ex-wife Kris was not supportive of her transition in 2015 in her memoir. In May, she told the magazine Broadly that she finds it “very tough” to bond with her family.

“I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house. I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough,” the former reality star told the magazine in May. “They all have lives. They’ve all moved on.”

Celebrity Family Feud ended with the Kardashian team winning $25,000 for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The episode was supposed to pit the Kardashian family against Paris Hilton’s family, but they dropped out. So, Kanye West put together his own team with his cousins and Kim. The episode showed Khloe still pregnant with True Thompson, who was not born until April 16.