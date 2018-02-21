Meet Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s BFF

You might recognize Jordyn Woods’ name when it’s in a headline next to Kylie Jenner‘s, as the two Los Angeles girls have been BFFs since Woods moved to Calabasas when she was 13 years old. Woods is a frequent staple on Jenner’s reality show, Life of Kylie, and you may have even seen her stop by on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Plus, the 20-year-old deserves some major props for keeping Jenner’s pregnancy such a well-kept secret for months on end. But there’s more to Woods than being Jenner’s right-hand woman — so if you’re wondering just who exactly Woods is, you’re in the right place.

She’s a model

Woods has held down a career in modeling for years now. Her first modeling gig was with Wilhelmina International’s Curve, its division for plus-size models. She told Teen Vogue modeling gives her a way to “help as many people as possible.”

“I’ve always known that my purpose is to help as many people as possible, and with modeling I feel like it’s an awesome way to show girls you don’t have to look any particular way. You just have to be confident and own exactly who you are because one of the greatest things we’re given is our individuality — not one person is exactly you. I want to show everyone that you can do what you want, don’t be afraid to try new things,” she said.

She’s extremely body positive

Woods frequently flaunts her curves on social media, something she says is important for young girls to see.

“I’m just naturally a super curvy girl and I feel like my body will never be size 0. There’s so many people out there just like me, and right now the curve industry is just blowing up because people are realizing curve models are cool, and most people are not that skinny,” she told Teen Vogue.

“I just want to make a change in the curve industry because I want other curve girls to realize that you don’t have to dress a certain way because you are curvy. There’s not a lot of clothes out there for girls that are bigger, there’s not a lot of trendy things out there, and I want to change the way people look at the plus size industry. I think it’s awesome that it’s finally taking off, and I hope to be a huge part of the reason why everyone feels unity and feels oneness,” she said.

Her mom is an LA socialite

Woods’ mother, Elizabeth Woods, is a popular Los Angeles socialite, according to Entertainment Tonight. Her Instagram lists her as a talent/brand manager at Mixed Image Media and Woods Marketing Group — plus she’s Woods’ number one cheerleader.

She’s friends with the Smiths

As in, she’s close enough to Willow and Jaden Smith to call Will Smith her “Uncle Willy.” Jaden even took over Woods’ Instagram to post about their friendship.

“Jordyn Is One Of The First People I Ever Met, We’ve Been Friends Since A Few Days After I Was Born And Always Will Be||| Lexington Lives Through The Spirit Of Sherman Way. Remember This,” he wrote beneath a selfie of himself on her profile.

She’s a social media influencer

Speaking of Instagram, Woods has 4.6 million followers — compared to her half a million when she first started modeling at at 18, that’s not a bad growth rate! As one might imagine, she frequently combines her social media following with her modeling chops when promoting something important to her, like the latest edition of Kanye West’s clothing line, YEEZY Season 6.

She lost her dad to cancer

Woods revealed on Instagram in January 2017 that her dad died just two weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.

“Last night heaven Got Another angel. My Daddy. Just two short weeks ago he was diagnosed with cancer and by that time it was too late,” she wrote. “I appreciate everyone’s kind words and it means the world to me. It still doesn’t feel real. Forever and Always.”

She has an extensive tattoo collection

Just like her pal Jenner, Woods is no stranger to getting inked up. Plus, her brother is a tattoo artist. She shared a post getting some new ink of the number 23, perhaps for Sept. 23, her birthday.

She supports Time’s Up

She attended the Golden Globes in January wearing all black in support of Time’s Up, the legal defense fund for victims of sexual harassment or assault in the workplace. Many celebs donned the dark hue after reports of sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry surfaced during recent months. She shared a few photos of herself at the gala, captioning one image “#timesup” and thanking Loréal for sending her in another.

She attended Kimye’s wedding

Proving she’s über close to the Kardashian-Jenner family, Woods scored an invite to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fairytale wedding in Italy in 2014, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“She’s like a professional best friend,” a source said.

She has her own clothing collection

In August, Woods told Refinery29 about her “Love and Legend” clothing collection with Addition Elle, which champions “fashion democracy” for sizes 12-26. Woods’ line features oversized pieces in wearable silhouettes.

“You should be able to own it and own who you are,” she told Refinery29, noting it’s important to show body diversity. “We’re all born different. [Beyond] there being a traditional model and plus-size, there’s also short models, tall models, trans models, models of all different colors and races. I feel like everyone’s different and needs [a] role model they can look up to, especially in this [political climate].”

Photo credit: Instagram / @jordynwoods