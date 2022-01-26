‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 Premiere Date Revealed

The Masked Singer will soon be back with Season 7. On Wednesday, Fox shared the premiere dates for several of its shows, including The Masked Singer, per The Wrap. Luckily, you won’t have to wait too much longer for the show’s return.

The Masked Singer will return for Season 7 on Wednesday, March 9. While Fox did not reveal who exactly will be returning, fans can likely expect to see Nick Cannon at the hosting helm once again. The judges’ panel of Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger are also expected to return. Following the show’s premiere, Fox will launch its new series Domino Masters, hosted by Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The sixth season of The Masked Singer only recently came to an end in December. Over the course of the season, the masked celebrities in those respective groups were eliminated until there was a winner for both Group A and Group B crowned. In the end, the Bull emerged victorious from Group A while the Queen of Hearts won the Group B standoff. The two masked singers then went head to head in the finale.

Both of the singers stunned the judges with their numerous, breathtaking performances. But, of course, only one could be crowned the winner. Ultimately, the Queen of Hearts walked away with the grand prize. The Bull was subsequently unmasked and revealed to have been Todrick Hall. As for the winner, the Queen of Hearts was singer Jewel all along. After winning the program, Jewel spoke with PEOPLE about her time in the competition. Even though she has been a mainstay in the music scene for a while, Jewel said that The Masked Singer offered her a new opportunity to show off the technical side of her talent.

“I have never written songs that show my technical ability as a vocalist, which is weird. I don’t know why. I’m just more of a storyteller and never felt the need to really show off technically,” Jewel explained. “But this show is all about technical ability and heart. And so, for me, that was really fun to push myself, to sing songs I’ve admired since I was a little girl, songs that made me want to be a singer.”