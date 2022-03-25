‘White Water Summer’ Is Bringing the Party and Drama to Discovery+, Watch the Exclusive First Trailer

Discovery+ is taking viewers on a wild ride with its new reality series White Water Summer, streaming on Wednesday, March 30. Go inside “the Vegas of Oregon,” also known as the tiny town of Maupin, located on the Deschutes River. While the town normally has an average population of 391 people, summer brings tourists and guides alike seeking some of the most notorious white water rafting adventures and partying in the Pacific Northwest.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive first trailer for the new series, the young guides reveal there’s more to being a white water rafting guide than the actual rafting. “You work all day,” one guide says, as another chimes in, “And party all night.” Another declares, “Maupin’s really interesting because you raft, drink and f-.”

The Deschutes River is home to rival rafting businesses: Imperial River Co., owned by Rob Miles, and River Trails Rafting, co-owned by Geoff and Valerie White. While both companies depend on their raft guides to ensure their clients’ safety and fulfill some of the wildest requests, their “nighttime excesses” often bleed into those early morning river runs, and the messy personal drama bleeds into more than that.

“As temperatures rise, the inhibitions drop, so zip up your life jacket because this is gonna be a wild ride,” discovery+ teases. “From rowdy team bonding and love triangles to demanding overnight clients, and endless party nights, what happens in Maupin stays in Maupin, but there’re no secrets in Maupin.” Along for the ride this season are “Deschutes River goddess” and “wild child” Kailyn, who is trying to figure out if she wants to take over the family business at River Trails Rafting or remain carefree in her dream life on the river.

Derik, the charming yet cocky river guide, is going into his fourth raft season, but it might be his last if he can’t get it together and shape up. Britt, also known as “Dirtbag Barbie,” however, has zero guiding experience, and will have to learn everything quickly if she wants to survive the summer. Recently-single veteran guide Mallory is ready for a flirty Maupin summer, while Angelique, a “river princess” with a tendency to be a tad boy crazy, is ready to live it up on the water and off.

“Taking on the long hot river by day and partying even harder at night, the river’s sexy and adventurous raft guides must paddle through demanding raft bosses, volatile relationships and tipsy clients,” discovery+ says. White Water Summer begins streaming Wednesday, March 30 on discovery+.