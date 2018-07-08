Where Are ‘The Hills’ Stars Now?

It’s been eight years since the stars of The Hills were living the drama of their 20s out for millions of viewers on MTV.

Fences have been mended, romances ended, and babies had. But the stars definitely haven’t stepped out of the spotlight.

With the premiere of Kristin Cavallari‘s new show, Very Cavallari, airing July 8 at 10 p.m. ET on E!, to Lauren Conrad‘s lifestyle brand and Spencer Pratt‘s YouTube series, these reality personalities have a lot going on both personally and professionally.

Keep scrolling to see what they’ve been up to since the cameras were turned off.

Lauren Conrad

After leaving The Hills behind midway through Season 5, Conrad has managed to build her own fashion empire and lifestyle brand in addition to a sweet little family!

After meeting law school graduate William Tell in 2012, the two decided to tie the knot in 2014.

“Everyone is so happy for her. He’s such a great guy,” a source told PEOPLE after their engagement. “They are perfect for each other!”

In January 2017, the couple announced they were having a baby, welcoming son Liam on July 5, 2017.

Kristin Cavallari

The former Laguna Beach star was added to The Hills as a new lead following Conrad’s departure, and quickly made her mark on the series.

Following the MTV show’s end in 2010, Cavallari married NFL player Jay Cutler in June 2013, 10 months after the birth of their son Camden.

In May 2014, the couple welcomed son Jaxon and in November 2015, Cavallari gave birth to her third child, a little girl named Saylor James.

When Cutler’s position on the Chicago Bears came to an end, the couple moved to Nashville, where Cavallari continued to build her Uncommon James clothing and jewelry brand, even opening up a storefront in 2018. She also wrote and published her True Roots cookbook, but it’s Uncommon James that will be the subject of her new reality series, Very Cavallari.

“I started building this lifestyle brand. I have the craziest staff. Of course there is going to be drama. Of course there is going to be hookups,” she said in a promo for the show.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Seven years after the couple you loved to hate tied the knot on The Hills, Speidi is still together.

After turmoil in their relationship during the show, the couple renewed their vows in 2010, and welcomed son Gunner in October 2017.

The couple has made a return to the spotlight recently due to Spencer’s viral Snapchat personality, and are busy with both a podcast and Spencer’s new MTV YouTube series, Spencer Pratt Will Heal You.

Whitney Port

Conrad’s former Teen Vogue co-worker Whitney Port has also made some major steps in her personal life, wedding Tim Rosenman, an associate producer of her short-lived spinoff series, The City, in 2015.

In February 2017, Port revealed on Instagram to reveal that the couple was expecting their first child together, and on July 27, 2017, they welcomed son Sonny.

“Everyone is so happy and healthy and we are home now. I am beyond obsessed and in love and wish I could bottle this feeling for all of you out there,” she wrote on social media at the time.

Jason Wahler



Jason Wahler might not have endeared himself to viewers as Conrad’s ex on The Hills, but he has had a rewarding personal life off screen.

The same weekend Conrad got engaged, he also made a major life change, marrying model Ashley Slack on Oct. 12, 2013. On Aug. 21, 2017, they welcomed their first child, daughter Delilah.

Audrina Patridge

After leaving Justin Bobby behind, Audrina Patridge went back to on-again, off-again boyfriend Corey Bohan.

The couple split publicly on her 2011 VH1 reality show, but soon found their way back to one another before breaking up again months later.

In November 2015, Bohan and Patridge decided to take the big plunge together and get engaged, and in June 2016, the couple welcomed daughter Kirra Max. That November, they tied the knot, but in September 2017, Patridge filed for both a divorce and a restraining order, accusing Bohan of violent outbursts.

Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner may have come off as a playboy on the MTV reality show, but the DJ and Keeping Up with the Kardashians relative has finally settled down.

After beginning to date model Kaitlynn Carter in 2014, the couple got engaged in May 2016, marrying in a beautiful Bali wedding in June 2018.

Awkwardly enough, both dad Caitlyn Jenner and Brody’s sisters Kylie and Kendall did not attend the wedding, in a move that has reportedly widened the emotional wedge in the KarJenner clan.

Reboot?

In the age of reboots, is there room for all these stars in The Hills once again?

The idea has definitely been brought up, cast members have said, but the road blocks keeping it from happening are unclear.

During an interview on Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show in April, Cavallari told host Jenny McCarthy that she was “ready” to get the gang back together, but that a reunion was off the table for now.

“Truth be told, they were trying to get us all together,” said Cavallari. “Then two people pulled out.”

Cavallari admitted it was Speidi that was posing the problem, adding, “They have another contract so they’re not able to do it.”

The two have denied that they are the issue with the reboot, with Heidi tweeting, “Like [Kristin Cavallari] said it’s a contract thing…we want one!”

Maybe someday! For now, fill your Hills cravings with new episodes of Very Cavallari, airing Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!