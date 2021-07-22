'The View' Reportedly Floating Very Controversial Replacement for Meghan McCain, Causing 'Chaos' With Hosts

✖

Meghan McCain announced at the beginning of this month that she would be exiting The View at the end of July, and now fans are wondering who her replacement will be. A number of women come to mind that may lean more right than McCain herself, allegedly causing "chaos" behind the scenes as Joy Behar realizes she may get someone tougher in that seat.

According to The Daily Mail, Republicans like Kimberly Guilfoyle, Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens are being scouted for the new position. With a list like this, apparently Behar isn't happy about it. "It's chaos behind the scenes at The View," an ABC insider told the outlet. "Joy Behar is openly moaning about Meghan leaving as it's finally hit her that sometimes it is better the devil know you." The insider continued to say, "Joy has only just realized that they could be getting someone much further right on the political spectrum than Meghan who won't put up with her crap."

According to the source, the show has already tried to hire Guilfoyle, who is the girlfriend to Donald Trump Jr. When she and Trump Jr. appeared on the popular morning talkshow, the network experienced some of the highest ratings thus far. "[Kimberly] would be great as she would literally prosecute the other members of the panel every day of the week," the insider explained. "One of our highest rated episodes ever was when she stopped by the show with Don Jr. Megyn Kelly would also do the same, however, her new Sirius deal makes it hard for her to come to us."

This leaves a strong chance that Owens may take the role, but everything is uncertain at the moment. While producers are scrambling to try and find McCain's replacement, it's being said that guest host Ana Navarro is wanting to be brought on as a permanent co-host, however, it isn't likely that will happen. "Ana Navarro is angry because she desperately wants Meghan's job but she's convinced they're not going to give her a full time seat at the table. Ana doesn't deserve the chair. She is not a Republican in the true sense of the word, all she does is slam people who voted for Trump. We need to hire a Trump Republican to reach more of the available audience at home."

While there are a few factors that played into McCain leaving the show, she did note that 2020 played a big role in her decision. She noted how it changed her mind on where she wants to be in life and what she wants to do, and has started implementing changes.