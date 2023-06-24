'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Reportedly Hints at Next Move Ahead of Pat Sajak Retirement

The news of Pat Sajak's planned retirement from Wheel of Fortune at the end of his next season has sparked a hefty serving of speculation. Past reports have noted Ryan Seacrest could be a top choice to host the iconic game show, but a new report stands in contrast to news Vanna White was on her way out.

According to a reported insider statement at RADAR, White is allegedly eyeing the hosting spot herself and reportedly told the executives behind the show that she wants the job. As the report details, White allegedly feels she's done her part for the series' legacy and has been an understudy of sorts with Sajak for decades.

'Wheel of Fortune' cohost Vanna White is negotiating for a new deal to stay on the long-running game show after Pat Sajak's impending retirement. https://t.co/8LOeanhqJN — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 23, 2023

"Vanna believes it's her time and thinks she is the natural choice," the insider alleges, citing her hosting tenure while Sajak was hospitalized and needed emergency surgery. Still, the source alleges that White is unlikely to win the position. "It's unlikely an all-female hosting line-up would work," they noted. "There is merit to Vanna taking on the role – and perhaps it could work if there is a format change, and the role of letter activator is removed completely in favor of a digital tool, like something that would reveal the letter at the host's command instead of a host touching the letters."

The all-female idea seems to indicate that Sajak's daughter Maggie would join the series in White's letter-turning role, but the report also alleges that there make be some ruffling backstage with Sajak.

"Behind-the-scenes, it's turned into an all-out war," a source had previously told the outlet. "Pat's trying to elbow her (White) aside to make room for Maggie. Everyone's bracing themselves for battle."

If Sajak gets his hands on all of the infinity gems, not stones, he could easily manipulate the show how he pleases. It would also mean a fierce battle if that was the case, but it seems like there could just be a little spat between a TV family with the host's exit.

Will we see White follow Sajak off of the show? Or will she ascend to the host's perch to become the new face of the franchise? Will be interesting to see how it unfolds.