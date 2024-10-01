'Dumpster Fire': Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Second-Guessing Taking 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig

Despite helping Wheel of Fortune with ratings, Ryan Seacrest may be rethinking the hosting gig. After it was announced that he would be taking over for Pat Sajak after the longtime host retired, many people had mixed feelings about it all and that continued when he finally made his debut last month. In the midst of fan reactions and his reported troubles with the crew and Vanna White, sources tell The National Enquirer in the Oct. 7 issue that he's telling friends he might have made a "major mistake."

"Ryan is seriously feeling the pressure and wondering if there's just no winning this fight," an insider shared. "Everything he tries on the show seems to spark an outcry, and he's already fed up with the fan backlash. He's getting the very distinct impression nothing will make them happy short of Pat coming out of retirement and hosting the show again." That being said, it can be expected that it would take some time to get used to a new host after Sajak, and not just with the fans but with the crew as well.

(Photo: Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest, hosts of WHEEL OF FORTUNE. - Chris Patey/CBS)

Additionally, Seacrest is reportedly making $28 million per season, $13 million more than Sajak. The insider explained that he "feels a ton of pressure because of his salary and the expectations that producers have set. He feels like the whole thing is weighing him down and wrecking his reputation. It's also taking time away from his American Idol duties and his efforts to launch a cooking show. In short, it's a real dumpster fire!"

Auditions are currently underway for the upcoming overall 23rd season of American Idol, with the series expected to return sometime in early 2023. Between filming American Idol and Wheel of Fortune, not to mention his radio show on top of the potential cooking show, Ryan Seacrest is certainly taking on a lot. However, he did know what he was getting himself into, schedule-wise, but the environment is a different story if things are truly not working out behind the scenes.

Wheel of Fortune began filming in July, and the season did only start airing a few weeks ago. Pat Sajak hosted the show for 43 years. It's not so easy going right to a new host. Ryan Seacrest is no stranger to hosting, and he's usually able to find his groove. It might just take a little bit more time, but it's also quite possible that he really is thinking about leaving already. There's no way of really knowing what's truly going on behind the scenes at Wheel of Fortune.