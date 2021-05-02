What Jim Bob Duggar Reportedly Told His Family Ahead of Josh's Arrest

✖

Earlier this week, some major news broke about a member of the Duggar family. Josh Duggar was arrested in Arkansas on Thursday and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. In light of this news, The Sun reported that Josh's father, Jim Bob Duggar, issued a message to his children on Thursday about his son's arrest (Josh is currently still in jail and has a bond hearing scheduled for May 5, about two months before he will go to trial).

A source told The Sun that Jim Bob shared a message with his many children on Thursday morning shortly before Josh was arrested. He reportedly told his kids and their spouses that Josh would be "arrested imminently." The insider continued about Jim Bob's reported comments, "He asked them all to pray for Josh and Anna, and trust that God would bring them closer together through the tough time. He also asked them to not speak publicly about the arrest or any issues with Josh."

While Jim Bob reportedly cautioned his children against speaking with the press, he, his wife, Michelle Duggar, and several of their kids have indeed spoken out on Josh's arrest. On Friday, Jim Bob and Michelle issued a statement to PEOPLE in which they expressed that they're focusing on their faith amid this situation. They told the outlet, "We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

Jim Bob and Michelle's children, including Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jessa Duggar Seewald, also released statements about their brother's arrest and the charges brought against him. Both Jinger and Jessa, along with their respective spouses, took to Instagram to share their statements. On Jessa's Instagram Story, she and her husband shared that their prayers are with their family, but stressed that they stand against any form of sexual abuse. Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, wrote, "We are saddened to hear of the charges against Josh. As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be. Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time."