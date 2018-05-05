What Is Amy Roloff’s Net Worth

The Roloff family has been at the center of their own TLC show, Little People Big World, for over a decade. Even before the show aired, Matt and Amy Roloff were well-off as owners of Roloff Farms.

Amy Roloff alone is worth an estimated $4.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site also lists her ex-husband Matt’s as $4.5 million as well.

The Roloff couple was married for nearly three decades before their amicable divorce in 2016. According to the divorce documents obtained by Radar Online, the couple evenly split their interests in their four companies, R6 Productions, Roloff Family Farms, R Pumpkin Productions and Roloff Properties. Roloff kept full control of her own business, Living Large Enterprises. Matt Roloff kept his own companies, MRE Inc. and MR Speaking.

Also in the divorce, Roloff got the 2013 Ford Escape, while Matt Roloff got his 1966 and 1967 Volkswagen Bugs and a 2011 Cadillac. Their daughter, 24-year-old Molly Roloff, got the 2006 Honda CRV.

As Good Housekeeping notes, Roloff also takes in paychecks from her other business interests. She is an inspirational speaker, often joining seminars and events across the country. Roloff is also working on a memoir called A Little Me, which will be published by Indigo River.

Roloff also sells baked goods through her Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen business. She also runs her own Amy Roloff Charity Foundation.

“Through the opportunities and advantages that I’ve had in the last five or six years, I figured it was time to give back to all of the things that are important to me,” Roloff told Ability Magazine in 2010. “One of those things has been the Dwarf Athletic Association of America (DAAA), which I happen to be very familiar with. But I also help fund an organization for foster care parents and for the kids they adopt, as well as for people in low-income senior housing.”

The Roloffs also earn a good paycheck from TLC for their show. According to Business Insider, the cast of an ensemble reality series could make as much as $10,000 an episode after three seasons of success.

“For those docu-ensembles, especially if they’re nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end,” an agent told Business Insider in 2016. “And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

New episodes of Little People, Big World air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.