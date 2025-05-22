What ‘DWTS’ Host Alfonso Ribeiro Is Really Like Off-Screen, According to Julianne Hough

Alfonso Ribeiro has been a staple on Dancing With the Stars in several capacities. He competed on Season 19 of the show, taking home the Mirror Ball trophy, before returning as a host alongside Tyra Banks in Season 31.

He was an instant hit with fans as a host, while Banks came under fire and eventually left. He is now being joined by Julianne Hough.

In an interview with Variety, Hough was asked about the natural chemistry between her and co-host, Riberio. She said of what people would be shocked to learn about him: “People might not expect how deeply spiritual he is. Alfonso and his wife are really intentional—they meditate and reflect, and we often share those conversations. He’s this vibrant entertainer on the outside, but at his core, he’s incredibly grounded and wise. He’s the kind of man who can hold the energy of a room full of strong women, and do it gracefully.”

Hough has been with the show for much of its run, as a dancer, then judge, and now host. She says there’s been much in her journey on the show that has contributed to her growth. “The early days were all about discovery — it was my first time on TV, and I was a pro dancer just trying to figure it all out,” she reflected. “Now, nearly 18 years later, it feels like I’ve grown up on this show. I’m not the new kid anymore; I’m more of a big sister… or “mama,” as I like to joke. I’m here to hold space for the dancers, the celebrities, and even the audience — so they can relax and be their most authentic selves. It’s about legacy and nurturing now, not proving anything.”

Hough’s brother, Derek, a fellow dancer, has also been a longtime staple on the show, both as a dancer and judge. He’s a six-time show champion, and has also received multiple Primetime Emmy nominations.