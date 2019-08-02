‘Wendy Williams Show’ Staffers Reportedly Hunting New Jobs Amid Cancelation Rumors

Wendy Williams Show staffers are reportedly hunting for new jobs, amid rumors that the daytime talk show may be canceled. According to Page Six, staffers from the show recently celebrated the end of the 10th season by partying at the 40/40 Club. However, a source explained that there was an unspoken understanding that the series may not have much more time left.

“Staff are all celebrating what was one of the most difficult seasons over the 10 years of the show,” the insider exclusively told the outlet, “because of Wendy’s health, rehab, her fractured shoulder, the sober-living facility, her husband’s infidelity … and the divorce announcement.”

“They are all well aware that all they have is Season 11 left, that’s guaranteed, but until [production company] Debmar-Mercury announces that they are renewing additional seasons beyond the next season, some staff have begun searching for jobs,” the source said.

A spokesperson for the show attempted to dispel the claim that Williams’ staff is at odds with the host, issuing a statement that read, “Wendy and her staff are closer than ever. Last night was a great celebration to wrap up the show’s 10th season and everyone is excited to come back for the 11th season on September 16.”

The show’s current co-executive producer Suzanne Bass recently took to Instagram to address the rocky season, but also celebrate all of it’s accomplisments.

“Saying Goodbye to Season 10. [My husband] B and I love our girl Wendy. It’s been a year of ups and downs but no matter what we’ve had her back,” she captioned a collection of behind-the-scenes photos form the show. “Ten years deep. B and I have each other and together we have her. Here’s to Season 11!”

Many of Bass’ followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “U guys must’ve filmed the final season’s episode this afternoon (which will air on Thursday), huh? It’s bittersweet I imagine, kinda like how the last day of school was. Glad it’s not the end-end tho and just a lil break in between. We’ll miss u guys…A LOT! Ur part of our every day lives ya know! Can’t wait till September 16th!!!”

“We love you two, can’t imagine what you’ve been through. Here’s to a fantastic season 11,” someone else commented.

“Glad y’all coming for season 11 been since the very 1st season along with the 6weeks seek peak,” another person said.