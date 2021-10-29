‘Welcome to Plathville’: Moriah Plath Debuts Bold New Hair, Breaks Major News in Exclusive Finale Sneak Peek

Moriah Plath has big news for her family – and it’s not just her bold new hair color. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s Welcome to Plathville season finale, the 18-year-old debuts her bright purple ‘do before breaking it to parents Kim and Barry Plath that she’s moving down to Tampa, Florida, with brother Ethan Plath and his wife, Olivia.

“The hair! Whoa, dude!” Barry tells the camera of his first impression with Moriah’s new hair. “But I mean, for Moriah, that’s Moriah. I mean, she was tracking with Moriah style.” Mom Kim adds she thinks her daughter’s alternative style is “beautiful,” and even Moriah is shocked at how accepting her family is of the change.

“There definitely was a time when this would literally be a disgrace. Like this would be so not accepted,” she tells the camera. “I’m really, really happy that I’ve kind of pushed them in a way where they can now accept me, and that’s definitely something I didn’t see coming. I never expected that.” Asked by her father how long she pictures herself “being the color purple,” Moriah answers that she’s thinking about keeping it for at least a year. “So you’re in it for the long haul!” he responds.

Moriah then brings up the real reason she’s come to meet with the whole family. “I’m here at my parents’ to basically tell my whole family goodbye because I’m moving to Tampa,” she confesses to the camera. “It’s a little bit scary, ’cause I do have to somehow tell my parents, like, ‘You can come down and visit me, but you can’t stay with me and you can’t really come to my house.’”

“So I have something to tell you guys, and it’s big news,” Moriah tells her family. “I won’t be here anymore, I’m moving to Tampa with Ethan and Olivia.” The move clearly comes as a shock to everyone, with younger sister Lydia breaking down in tears when Moriah reveals she’s making the move in just two days.

“The hair for me was more shocking than the news of she’s going to Tampa,” Barry says. “‘Cause I was- I see some of me in her. Thirty years ago, I packed up in a U-haul and left Minnesota, went 1,500 miles halfway across the country and started a new life. So when I see the children go, I understand. I’ve been there. In some ways, I think she really needs to.” Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET