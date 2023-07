PopCulture Social Call - 90 Day Fiance 'Kinky' Statler Plans to Surprise Girlfriend Dempsey With Move Plans Season 6, Episode 6

Before the 90 Days is bringing a new couple into the mix. But will "kinky AF" Statler's plans to move to the UK to surprise her girlfriend Dempsey go over well? And what about Jasmine and Gino's ex-boyfriend drama? And Christian and Cleo's awkward first day together?