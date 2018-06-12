Watch ‘Teen Mom’ Maci Bookout Make a Fire in ‘Naked and Afraid’ First Look

Teen Mom‘s Maci Bookout is putting her fire starting skills to the test in a new clip for her episode of Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid.

Maci Bookout is about to get lost in the Nicaraguan jungle with a complete stranger when she appears on an upcoming episode of Naked and Afraid, and a new clip for the series is showing that Bookout may have a chance at making it the full 14 days.

In the clip, released to The Blast, Bookout can be seen successfully accomplishing one of the most trying feats in the survival challenge: starting a fire, a task that typically determines if contestants even have a chance at completing the entire challenge.

“Watching Naked and Afraid from your couch, it’s easy to point out all the things you think people are doing wrong, but when you’re here and you can actually feel the thirst and the pain in your body, it’s a completely different story,” Bookout says in the clip, which shows she and her partner working together to create a fire with a pile of tinder gathered from the surrounding jungle and a fire starter.

News that Bookout would possibly be making an appearance on the Discovery Channel series, which sees two strangers, one man and one woman, dropped in a desolate location where they must work together to complete the survival challenge, first leaked in March.

“Filming lasted like three days. Ryan [Edwards] and his wife Mackenzie watched her son Bentley while she was filming,” a source told Radar Online. “They thought it was awesome she was able to experience that and be able to experience that and be able to show she can make it in the wilderness.”

Fans did not get their first glimpse of Bookout’s episode until Saturday, when a clip was released showing the Teen Mom star citing her camping experience and role as a mother as skills that will work to her advantage for the challenge. In the clip she also stated that “people quit way too early” and that she’s “not going to quit,” though given that filming reportedly only lasted three days, it seems that Bookout may tap out early.

While little is known about Bookout’s episode, it has been reported that she will be paired with Justin, an ICU nurse, for the 14-day challenge in the Nicaraguan jungle, where a lack of drinkable water and the threat of howler monkeys, reptiles, and the infamously annoying bugs that wreak havoc on every contestant will test her ability to survive.

Bookout’s episode of Naked and Afraid airs Sunday, June 24, on Discovery Channel.