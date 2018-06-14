Watch John Cena Commit to Nikki Bella: ‘I Will Give You a Child’

John Cena is proving how much he wants Nikki Bella back. In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas, the WWE stars sit down for a heart-to-heart in the midst of their breakup and possible reconciliation.

Bella makes it clear that she can’t ever change her mind about wanting children.

“I don’t think date nights could ever get old. But I think so many years down the road, to keep things exciting, kids help that in a relationship. I just see the point of kids after you’ve bene with someone for so long,” she says.

“In a hypothetical universe say I was like, ‘OK, we’re going to have kids.’ And we do — and you find out that wasn’t the real problem,” Cena says. “And then years from now you look at me and resent. So I’m talking to you tonight and I’m trying to ask all these difficult questions, because I don’t know if you’re just upset that you’re not going to be a mom, or if you have fallen out of love with me. Because it kind of feels like both. There’s no way that I can interpret your actions over the past three months as anything different.”

In the end, Bella insists that she is still in love with Cena.

“I just want to be a mom, to constantly wake up and look at this beautiful thing that I made,” she says. “I feel like there’s so much more I want to do with you and experience with you.”

“It’s just wanting to be a mom and knowing you will not be a dad,” she adds. “So it’s me who has stuck around thinking I could be okay with it, and I’ve just come to the realization that I can’t — I’m not okay with it.”

So finally, Cena starts to come around.

“So it literally is just about being a mom?” he says. “Okay. Because I can’t have you out of my life, ever. I want to marry you. And relationships and marriage, especially, is about sacrifice. And I will make that sacrifice for you. I will give you a child.”

The professional wrestlers called off their wedding in April after six years together — but rumors of reconciliation have swirled following multiple outings together and now that Cena has changed his mind about having children.

“I would love to be a dad,” he told TMZ. “I dedicated my life to my work, and now I’m realizing that there is life, and life exists, and it’s beautiful, and I think part of that is being a parent.”

Bella’s sister, Brie Bella, told E! News that the couple is not yet back together but that they are “working on” their relationship.

“They’re working on it,” Brie told the news outlet of the couple. “They need time. They really need time to think about their futures and about what they want. And it’s been really hard on them both.”