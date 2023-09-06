VH1 Reality TV Star Dead at 50: Fall Reportedly Killed Model Ahmo Hight

Former Ms Fitness USA winner and Real Chance of Love contestant Ahmo Hight has died at the age of 49. Hight passed away on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 29 of what is believed to have been a blood clot after she reportedly fell and hit her head, pro-bodybuilder Chris Cormier, who is the father of the VH1 star's son, confirmed to Generation Iron. Hight would have celebrated her 50th birthday on Sept. 18.

According to Cormier, the incident occurred while Hight was leaving a marketplace. The fitness model slipped and fell, causing her to hit her head. Hight did not go to the hospital after the fall. Cormier said that the following day, Hight woke up without an appetite before going back to sleep. She died at around 9 a.m. on Aug. 29. Although an official cause of death has not yet been determined, Cormier said medical professionals believe Hight may have suffered a blood clot caused by the initial injury.

Hight, who first became interested in fitness and gymnastics as a child, rose to fame in 1994 when she won the Ms. Fitness USA in the Western States Division tournament and Ms. Fit Body Bay Area. She went on to have a successful modeling career and is regarded as one of the first fitness models, having appeared in various magazines throughout her career, including being featured in a 1996 edition of Ironman magazine, where she discussed how she discovered the fitness lifestyle at an early age. She told the outlet, "We trained every day after school. It was more [like] family. The training was so much more elite there than what I was doing at the local community gym."

Outside of modeling, Hight also had a career onscreen. She appeared in several commercials and TV movies and also starred in the 1996 action series Pacific Blue. She also appeared as a contestant on the VH1 reality series Real Chance of Love, in which 17 women compete for the love of brothers Ahmad and Kamal Givens. Hight appeared on the series in 2008 under the nickname "Milf," and made it to the top three contestants before being eliminated in the penultimate episode.

Hight is survived by her son, whom is around 24 and whom she shares with Cormier. News of her death sparked an outpouring of tributes, with one fan writing on Instagram, "Sending my deepest and most sincere condolences to all of her family and friends, R.I.P Ahmo." Another person commented, "Sincere condolences to Chris and her family! May she Rest in Eternal Peace," adding a prayer hand emoji."