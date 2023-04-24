VH1 Is Losing Several Major Shows

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans will need to change the channel to see the latest drama with the cast. That's because Paramount Global is moving the long-running reality series from VH1 to MTV. Caught in the Act: Unfaithful is also moving to MTV.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta has been a major piece of VH1's reality TV lineup for over a decade. The series launched in 2012 and is about to start its 11th season. The new season will air this summer and will follow a more documentary-style approach to its storytelling reports Deadline. The series will continue to focus on women with businesses in Atlanta. Paramount hopes the move from VH1 to MTV will introduce the shows to a wider audience.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Caught in the Act: Unfauthful are both produced by Lashan Browning's Antoinette Media. Antoinette Media also produced Love & Hip Hop Miami, Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion, Couples Retreat, Shaunie & Keion: Destination I Do, and Run it Back. Paramount invested in the company in March, reports Deadline.

The network switch also keeps Love & Hop Hop: Atlanta within the Paramount family, as the media giant considers selling a majority stake in BET Media Group. Paramount moved VH1 from Paramount Media Networks to BET Media Group in November 2022. Tyler Perry and Byron Allen have publicly expressed interest in buying a stake in BET.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta will be part of a new "Tuesday Night Takeover" block on MTV. The recap series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta "Run it Back" will debut on May 2 at 7 p.m. and features the cast commenting on scenes from the show's first season. MTV Couples Retreat, a revamped version of VH1 Couples Retreat, will follow that same night at 9 p.m.

"On the heels of launching Antoinette Media with Lashan Browning, we're thrilled to continue fueling our robust unscripted slate of hits on MTV and introduce new audiences to the cultural phenomenon Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta as well as fan favorites like Couples Retreat and Caught in the Act: Unfaithful," Nina L. Diaz, Chief Creative Officer and President of Content, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, told Deadline.

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful will also air on MTV Tuesdays. The second season will launch this summer and features Tami Roman as host. She helps suspicious lovers catch their partners cheating. After the investigation, the spurned lover can either team up with the other lover to take down their partner or take down both of them.