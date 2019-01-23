‘Very Cavallari’ Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

Uncommon James and Kristin Cavallari will be gracing your TV screen sooner than fans may think.

E! announced Wednesday that the second season of Very Cavallari will premiere Sunday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET.

A press release from the network said that the sophomore season of Cavallari’s eponymous reality series will show her “as she juggles her roles as boss, business woman, wife, mom and friend.

This season, Cavallari’s life in Nashville hasn’t gotten any less crazy (or entertaining). Cavallari and her husband, former professional football player, Jay Cutler, have now moved to a farm one hour outside of town. Still retired, Cutler is living his ‘best life’ as he juggles the roles of househusband, groundskeeper, and chicken wrangler.”

The release also teases some major changes at Uncommon James, which has grown exponentially since the series premiered.

“Kristin’s adjustment hasn’t been as smooth, as her friendships and burgeoning lifestyle brand continue to pull her away from the ‘quiet life.’ Sales for her Uncommon James brand have exploded since she opened her store, and her staff has grown from 5 to 50 almost overnight,” the release teases. “This rapid growth has brought with it plenty of drama as her staff struggles to keep pace with the business, and Kristin is quickly discovering that she’s going to have to make some major changes.”

In a promo video for the season, The Hills alum sits with husband (and unexpected breakout star) Cutler and friend Kelly Henderson as they discuss Henderson’s love life — which evidently didn’t end with a happily ever after with “The Canadian” from season 1. As Cutler lists qualities in a man that he thinks Henderson is looking for, she and Cavallari laugh at his more-than-ideal suggestions. Click here to watch the sneak peek of season 1.

Season 2 was confirmed back in August just before the finale of the first season.

“I couldn’t be happier that Very Cavallari will be returning for season two,” Cavallari said at the time. “I had the best time filming our first season and feel like we are just getting started, so I can’t wait to come back for more next year!”

Meanwhile, several of Cavallari’s former co-stars are gearing up for the first season of The Hills revival. The likes of Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby Brescia, Brody Jenner, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado are teaming up with newcomers Mischa Barton and Brandon Lee for a brand new season of the MTV favorite.

However, the revival series will not include its original series’ biggest stars, Cavallari and Lauren Conrad. While Cavallari is focused on her own show as well as her business, Conrad reportedly opted out because “She’s in a different place in her life,” a source told PEOPLE. “But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.”

As far as how much the cast will enjoy themselves? That’s debatable, according to Stephanie Pratt, who told Us Weekly in December that filming for The Hills: New Beginnings has become a “nightmare” thanks to drama between castmates.

“It was really fun at first, and now it’s like a nightmare,” she said. “There’s a big divide. You know, the stakes are a lot higher. We’ve got couples who are married with kids. It’s not kind of like, ‘Oh, you cheated at the bar.’ This is way more life-changing kind of stuff. I’m scared for everyone. And for myself. It’s going to be gnarly.”

Watch for the season premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings this year on MTV, as well as the season 2 premiere of Very Cavallari on Sunday, March 3 on E! at 10 p.m.

Photo credit: Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images