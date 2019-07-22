‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Teases Fans a New Cast Member Has Arrived

It looks like Vanderpump Rules may be getting a new cast member for its upcoming eighth season, with series star Lala Kent appearing to tease a potential new arrival on Instagram.

On Saturday, July 20, Kent posted and deleted a photo of herself, co-star Ariana Madix and another friend, Dayna Kathan, with her caption reading, “Two OG’s & our new bad b—.” The wording instantly had fans wondering whether Kathan was joining the reality series, and the fact that Kent deleted her post only incited more speculation.

Kathan also posted a photo of herself with the two women, though her caption simply read, “poolside powwow.”

“Yassss girl ! Heard we have a new boo ! Welcome to the club !” one comment on Kathan’s post read.

“Are you gonna be on next season,” someone else wondered, while a third fan wrote, “I can already tell you would be a great troublemaker on the new season.”

Kathan is a SURver at SUR as well as a stand-up comedian, and a source told HollywoodLife that she is indeed joining the show and “will bring major drama” to newlyweds Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor.

“Dayna is coming in hot – she is really tight with Stassi [Schroeder], Lala, Katie [Maloney], and Kristen [Doute] in particular and has wanted to be a part of the show for a while now,” our insider said. “She’s worked at Sur and been friends with the cast for a while now, but she doesn’t get along with Brittany or Jax so a lot of the drama will center around that, as she also is friendly with James [Kennedy] and Raquel [Leviss]. Her birthday party was filmed already, too.”

“Fans may recognize her already from last season when Jax FaceTimed Brittany and from Jax’s staycation at the Mondrian and Brittany called her a whore since Jax admitted there were girls in his room,” the source continued. “It was the episode when they were at Brittany’s bachelorette party. She currently works at Sur, too. It’s looking like she will be full–time on the show. Expect her to almost be like an additional ‘witch of WeHo.’”

While Kathan’s involvement hasn’t officially been confirmed, series regulars Cartwright, Doute, Kennedy, Kent, Madix, Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Schroeder, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and Taylor have already started filming for Season 8.

According to Lisa Vanderpump herself, Season 8 of the Bravo show will see its cast members take “one step forward, two steps back.”

“A lot of really strong dynamics of how things change and how they’ve grown up. You see them advancing,” the restaurateur told Us Weekly this month. “One step forward, two steps back. It’s a great season, as always it’s gonna be a long season because there’s a lot of content and complicated dynamics.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Amy Sussman