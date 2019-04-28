‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent and 50 Cent’s Bizarre Feud Stirs Social Media

The bizarre feud between rapper 50 Cent and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has Twitter users wondering if this is real life or just one big reality television simulator we are all living in.

The back-and-forth began last week, when 50 Cent took to Instgram to throw shade at Kent by posting a video from Vanderpump Rules, in which Kent explained how she met her fiance, Randall Emmett. In the clip, which aired back in December, Kent said the couple had sex early in their relationship and Emmett started getting her lavish gifts, including a Range Rover.

“10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe’s are Winning. Do you want A range rover, yes, b— yasssss. Then just run out and suck a d—. [laughing out loud, shake my head], ” 50 Cent, whose Power series was executive produced by Emmett, wrote.

Kent quickly replied, writing that 50 Cent “swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens, [and] she’s up in here watching Bravo,” and “I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction.”

Things took another turn Saturday, when 50 Cent shared a video of Kent, in which she accused 50 Cent of diminishing the #MeToo movement. The “Candy Shop” rapper did not respond to that allegation, instead comparing Emmett to Harvey Weinstein.

“Hey how is the Range Rover? There’s no difference between Harvey Weinstein and [Randall] Emmett! This is reality, not reality TV. Bravo B–,” he wrote.

50 Cent also posted a photo of Emmett taking tests in a hospital, adding, “Your (sic) not gonna die before Monday [Randall Emmett] go ahead knock yourself out. [laughing out loud].” He then shared a screenshot of Emmett’s Wikipedia page, apparently edited to read that Emmett owes 50 Cent “a million by Monday or else” and “He’s faked a heart attack to get out of it thus far.”

Kent has not responded to 50 Cent’s latest posts, but fans on Twitter certainly have. Even Chrissy Teigen chimed in on the strange situation.

“I never ever want 50 cent to be mad at me,” she wrote, adding, “please love me, fofty.”

I am positively LIVING FOR this 50 Cent vs Lala Kent beef #fofty pic.twitter.com/saw3ZFVFlG — TheManda (@TheManda215) April 27, 2019

“The fact that Lala Kent is in an Instagram [feud] with 50 cent has convinced me that I’m living in a computer simulation,” another wrote.

Ok, all caught up on the 50 Cent, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s drama and all I’ll say is wow. FIDDY you savage 🤣🤣 #bitesknuckle .. I wouldn’t like to piss @50cent off 🤣😫 — Gem♥️ (@BlondWanderlust) April 28, 2019

“My favorite celeb feud right now is 50 cent and Lala Kent From vanderpump rules. Because she’s my least favorite and I’m team 50 on this,” another fan added.

“I am so f– obsessed with 50 Cent calling out Lala Kent,” another wrote.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

