‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Reveals How Wedding to Brittany Cartwright Will Honor His Late Father

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright plan to honor the reality star’s late father in a heart-warming way during their upcoming wedding.

The pair of Vanderpump Rules stars opened up about their sweet plan during the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation’s 4th annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood Park in California over the weekend. Cartwright and Taylor, 39, were in agreement that there would be a seat for Taylor’s late father, Ronald Cauchi, on the big day.

“He’ll definitely have a chair,” Cartwright, 30, told Us Weekly.

“He’ll have a seat somewhere,” Taylor confirmed, suggesting that there would be some other homages to Cauchi, who died from cancer, at the wedding. “I have some ideas.”

Taylor broke the news about his father’s death on Twitter in 2017. He said at the time that his “heart is broken,” calling his father a close friend. Taylor added that Cartwright was the “only person” getting him through his grief.

The aftermath of Cauchi’s death, and the toll it took on Taylor, played out on the Bravo reality show’s most recent season. While he struggled initially, which caused his relationship with Cartwright to suffer, Lisa Vanderpump has said that Cauchi’s death appears to have made Taylor a stronger, better person. She added that Cartwright has also been a positive influence on the TV personality.

“I think Jax went through a lot after losing his father and I think he can really change the course of his actions and choices,” Vanderpump told Us in April. “I think Brittany is good for him.”

The couple intend to walk down the aisle in June, according to the magazine. Cartwright told Us that the pair were doing well planning their wedding, and everything was going smoothly.

“We’ve been doing good, knock on wood!,” she said at the time. “We’ve got a good team helping us and I feel like I’ve been planning this wedding since I was 5, so it’s going very smooth.”

Fans feared wedding planning may have hit a snag recently, when it was revealed that Taylor had been hit with a massive tax lien, according to E! Online. His reps said, however, that it was all squared away before Taylor and Cartwright purchased their new home.

“Everything was taken care of before purchasing his house,” Taylor’s rep said.

Taylor was confirmed to owe the State of California $80,424, the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder Clerk of Court said. It’s unclear how long the funds had been raking up.